In Germany, the representative of the right-wing populist party “Alternative for Germany” Robert Sesselmann won the election of the head of the administration of the Sonneberg district (the federal state of Thuringia). On Sunday, June 25, the newspaper reported Der Spiegelnoting that this is the first time that an AfD politician has held a leadership position at any level.

“A 50-year-old man received 52.8% of the vote in the second round of elections in the district in the south of Thuringia on Sunday and thus received the necessary absolute majority,” the newspaper wrote, citing the electoral commission.

Thuringian Interior Minister Georg Mayer called the outcome of the vote “a wake-up call for all democratic forces.”

Earlier, on June 19, it was reported that the “Alternative for Germany” advocated the dissolution of the European Union and the creation of a new economic community, according to the party’s draft program before the elections to the European Parliament.

On June 7, it became known that the German Institute for Human Rights came to the conclusion that “all necessary conditions have been met” to ban the AfD party. According to Der Spiegel, the institution charged with stopping cases of human rights violations accused the party of actively and systematically “pursuing racist and right-wing extremist goals.”

In response, Gunnar Lindemann, a member of the Berlin Chamber of Deputies from the AfD party, told Izvestia that the Alternative for Germany party is successful and has great electoral potential, so the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany is starting to fight it.

As previously reported, on May 16, opinion polls showed that the far-right Alternative for Germany became the second most popular party in the country. Government support has been hit hard by the energy crisis, rising prices, and migrants.