ZEight years after it was founded, the right-wing populist AfD has conquered a top municipal office in Germany for the first time. In the district of Sonneberg in Thuringia, her applicant Robert Stuhlmann won the district election on Sunday. According to the provisional result, he received 52.8 percent of the votes in a runoff. This was announced by the electoral office. The incumbent District Administrator from the CDU, Jürgen Köpper, only got 47.2 percent, although he was supported by a party alliance. Stuhlmann started the race as a favorite because of his high result in the first round.

Thuringia’s interior minister and SPD chairman Georg Maier described the election result as an “alarm signal for all democratic forces”. Now it is time to “put political interests aside and defend democracy together”. Politics and democracy are the competition for the best ideas and not for the greatest outrage, explained the SPD politician.

As the future district administrator of the Thuringian district of Sonneberg, Stuhlmann also wants to speak to the political opponent. One should leave out ideological considerations, said Stuhlmann on Sunday at the AfD election party in Sonneberg. He wants to talk to all factions. “We also have to approach our political opponents,” he said, emphasizing that he was dealing with issues such as budget consolidation or school renovations. Stuhlmann announced that he would resign from his seat in the state parliament. “I have limited hours,” he said.

“On the way to the People’s Party”

The AfD sees Stuhlmann “on the way to becoming a people’s party”. With a view to the upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, he said: “We can make history next year, 2024.”







The local elections in the district on the border with Bavaria had attracted nationwide attention. The AfD is currently on the rise in polls, especially in the eastern German states. In Thuringia, the party with state leader Björn Höcke is classified and observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a proven right-wing extremist.

Voter turnout at almost 60 percent

Left, SPD, Greens and FDP in Thuringia had campaigned for a high turnout and support for the CDU candidate. The turnout was now 59.6 percent – in the first round two weeks ago it was 49.1 percent. The district in the Thuringian Forest with 57,000 inhabitants and around 48,000 eligible voters is one of the smallest in Germany.

Stuhlmann and the AfD fought the election campaign primarily with federal issues such as the controversial heating law, high inflation or increased refugee numbers. In the region, which is rural and conservative, there was talk of a vote on federal policy, with which many people are currently dissatisfied.

AfD representatives such as Thuringia’s co-state spokesman Stefan Möller gave the election great importance. They were concerned with proving eligibility and setting a kind of precedent for the AfD to assume political responsibility. According to a representative Civey survey for the TV station Welt, 52 percent of Germans are concerned about the idea of ​​an AfD district administrator.







Stuhlmann is 50 years old, a lawyer and currently a member of the AfD state parliament in Erfurt. He comes from the town of Sonneberg. As head of the district administration, in the future he will primarily have to implement resolutions of the district council, but also of the state parliament and the federal parliament. He can also clarify regional issues such as day-care center care or the renovation of buildings and roads.