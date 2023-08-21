Home page politics

Hans-Thomas Tillschneider (AfD) sees “the biggest security problem” in the USA and raves about “glamour, order and prosperity” in Putin’s Russia.

Magdeburg – Politicians of the AfD repeatedly attract attention with sympathy for Putin’s Russia. Hans-Thomas Tillschneider, member of the AfD Saxony-Anhalt state parliament, is particularly clear in this direction. Already on the first day of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine he felt called upon to defend Russia. “Russia [sic!] defends himself!” he wrote in a tweet on February 24, 2022, which he later deleted. “Putin defends Russian interests and that is his right,” he said MDR a short time later in the Magdeburg state parliament.

AfD politicians on Putin’s Russia: “People seem calm and content. People are fine”

How excited Tillschneider is about Russia under the illiberal ruler Wladimir Putin is, has recently become very clear again. In mid-August he attended the eleventh “Moscow Security Conference” in Saint-Petersburg, to which the Kremlin had invited states such as China, Iran and Saudi Arabia to debate the “multipolar world order”. Their goal is “a world that is no longer ruled solely by the United States,” as Tillschneider said in a video for the right-wing extremist and AfD-affiliated online portal Germany courier summed up.

Following this “security conference”, Tillschneider published a short video on the Tiktok platform on August 15, in which he stood in front of the brightly lit Moscow skyline and listened to kitschy music by Russia as a paradise raves. He said it was a “need” to “show the beauty of Moscow” to his followers. Tillschneider emphasizes how pleasant life is in Russia. “Everything is very clean. The people seem calm and content. The people are doing well.” The highly uncritical video is captioned with the words “Shine, order, prosperity and cleanliness: This is Russia [sic!] 2023!”

AfD politician Tillschneider: “World domination of the USA is the biggest security problem”

On the occasion of Putin’s “security conference”, Tillschneider, who is also the education and cultural policy spokesman for his parliamentary group, appeared on Russian propaganda television. Opposite RT German he spoke of the “world domination of the USA”, which currently represents “the biggest security problem”. In Moscow On the other hand, one is working on an “alternative draft that will bring peace to the world”. Shortly before the outbreak of Ukraine War Tillschneider said in a right-wing panel discussion about Vladimir Putin that he was a “real guy, a real man with a healthy set of values”. US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, he called a “poisonous old toad”.

Hans-Thomas Tillschneider, AfD Saxony-Anhalt member of parliament, regularly draws attention to himself with his outspoken affinity for Putin’s Russia (archive photo). © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Tillschneider, deputy state chairman of the AfD Saxony-Anhalt, is one of the most influential representatives of the openly right-wing extremist party camp Bjorn Höcke. In September 2022 he belonged to a group of members of the state parliament AfD, who were planning a trip to the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian Donbass and after sharp criticism from their own party, they broke off prematurely. In a tweet at the time, Tillschneider wrote that they only wanted to “in view of distorted and partisan reporting on the Ukraine conflict […] get your own picture of the situation and assess the humanitarian situation.”