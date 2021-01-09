The AfD member of the Bundestag Thomas Seitz, who is seriously ill with Covid-19, has not fundamentally changed his attitude to the coronavirus pandemic even after weeks of treatment in the intensive care unit. “I would like to thank all the doctors and clinic employees from the bottom of my heart who, with their highly qualified work, made my survival possible despite the poor prognosis,” said the 53-year-old through his office.

He is now “internally torn” because, on the one hand, he is grateful for a “second chance in life”, but on the other hand he is of the opinion that “last year, through the policy of the federal government, around 90 percent of the resources for the future of our children were brought through” .

Seitz was among the members of the AfD parliamentary group in whom a coronavirus infection had been detected, the only one in whom the infection had taken such a severe course, said parliamentary group spokesman Marcus Schmidt on Saturday when asked.

The AfD drew criticism at the end of November because, despite the pandemic in Kalkar, North Rhine-Westphalia, hundreds of delegates had gathered for a federal party conference. The public order office had ordered the participants of the event to wear a mask also at the seat. One of the party’s lawsuits against this provision failed in court.

Among other things, Seitz was noticed at a Bundestag session in November when he came to the lectern wearing an apparently perforated mask. At that time, Vice President Claudia Roth (Greens) forbade him to go back to his seat. She handed him a fresh FFP2 mask. When Seitz complained about the “muzzle”, Roth threatened him with a fine. At a parliamentary group meeting at the beginning of the pandemic, on the other hand, Seitz was one of the few AfD MPs who wore mouth and nose protection.

Now the politician from Baden-Württemberg, who, according to his office, was able to leave the intensive care unit on Thursday, announced: “I have never denied the existence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus or the danger of Covid-19 disease. “However, he continues to be of the opinion that“ there has been no pandemic situation so far ”. He therefore considers the state anti-corona measures to be inadequate. (dpa)