Markus Fuchs is a city councilor, deputy district chairman and deputy AfD state spokesman in Hesse. In the interview, he comments on the classification of his party as a suspected case by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The entire AfD has been classified as a suspected case by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Does this come as a surprise to you?

It was foreseeable that this decision would come. That was not really a surprise, because the government’s political pressure on the secret service to watch us has been evident for a long time. However, the timing is surprisingly chosen. A week and a half before important elections – in addition to the local elections in Hesse, the two state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg – that has a bad taste in my opinion.

Do you believe that your party is deliberately intended to be weakened in the elections?

At least that’s our suspicion, yes.

Do you have any evidence of this?

This is just a guess that the timing was chosen that way. We don’t know anything about it, but there are journalists who are busy quoting from reports. These are strange secret services that can’t keep anything secret. You can tell the intention behind it.

Why did the AfD let it get this far? Why did the party not get rid of the clearly right-wing extremist tendencies in some regional associations early on?

I do not know this report. But I know a previous one. And if you’ve read that, there are allegations in it, some of which are entirely understandable, but 90 percent of them are interpretations that I would have suspected from the Antifa fund. Intellectually and legally that was partly pathetic.

For example?

How do you interpret a statement in context? I have the impression that with us you always see the negative context. When anyone here speaks of “a thousand years of German history”, then I think of Otto, the great. Someone else automatically associates Third Reich.

You can’t be surprised. Such associations are priced in, aren’t they?

That is the charge. But now you’re asking me to take legal action against someone like that. Every lawyer knocks that on your ears. A party can only be excluded from a legal point of view.

Do you think your potential voters won’t notice?

First of all, I hope it doesn’t harm us. It can also be a shot in the knee for the protection of the constitution.