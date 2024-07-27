Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

AfD politician Maximilian Krah in the European Parliament. (Archive photo) © Jean-Francois Badias/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Maximilian Krah sees Donald Trump as a role model. The controversial AfD politician is using his strategies as inspiration for the upcoming Saxony election.

Dresden – The AfD-European MP Maximilian Krah sees former US President Donald Trump in the run-up to the Saxony election as an inspiration and role model. He also compares himself with the presidential candidate of the republican. When asked whether he was taking Trump as a role model, Krah said in an interview with the local broadcaster Saxony Televisioneveryone has to go their own way, “but Trump encourages me and there are many things where you can say, now let’s do it like Trump, without question.”

Before Saxony election: Krah wants to “practice and sell right-wing politics” like Trump

With regard to political campaigns, Krah called Trump a role model and went even further: “You have two ways of practicing and selling right-wing politics. You have Giorgia Meloni and you have Donald Trump. Now you can ask yourself, am I Giorgia Meloni or am I Donald Trump? I am Donald Trump.” Krah published the interview, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Saxony Television with the tile “German Trump?” on his social media channels.

He is not a copy and does not walk around wearing a Trump cap. “But it’s about being inspired. I believe that Donald Trump is an inspiration.” Krah called the Republican a model that we should study and from whom we can learn a lot. “Be it that we learn: clear language, clear content and not being intimidated.”

After trivialising the SS: Krah is a non-attached member of the EU Parliament

Krah was one of 15 AfD politicians elected to the new EU-Parliament. He had already been a member of parliament there before. However, the Saxon was excluded from the new AfD delegation. He also does not belong to the joint parliamentary group of right-wing parties that the AfD had formed. The reason for this was, among other things, constant negative headlines about the Saxon during the election campaign and dissatisfaction in the party leadership over some of his shrill public appearances.

In the Italian The Republic he had made statements about the Nazi SS that were perceived as relativizing. As a result, other right-wing parties, including France’s National Rally around Marine Le Penthe AfD was excluded from its joint group in the EU Parliament. But now Krah is looking ahead to the upcoming Saxony election on September 1st.

Krah gets involved in Saxony election – AfD and CDU are neck and neck

Before the Saxony election in a month, Krah is now back in the thick of things, at least in his home country, making campaign appearances and going on the offensive again on his social media channels. For the co-federal chairwoman Alice Weidel is that how the Mirror reported, no problem. Krah’s appearances were the decision of his Saxon regional association and therefore “completely acceptable,” according to those closest to him. In Saxony, the AfD was recently in first place in an Infratest survey with 30 percentjust ahead of the CDU with 29 percent. (dpa/nak)