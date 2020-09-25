In Gera, AfD politician Reinhard Etzrodt becomes city council chairman. With the votes of other parties. It is unclear who they came from.

The election of the AfD local politician Reinhard Etzrodt as chairman of the city council in Gera caused a sensation beyond Thuringia. The retired doctor received 23 of 40 votes on Thursday evening, eleven more than the AfD, the largest parliamentary group, has seats. Where these loan votes came from remained unclear in the written and secret block election of the chairman and his three deputies. These belong to the left as the second largest group, the CDU and the Liberal Alliance.

For 15 months there has been a struggle to fill the post. According to the Gera main statute, the right to propose the chairmanship of the city council deliberations belongs to the strongest parliamentary group. This has been the AfD since the Thuringian local elections in May 2019. The state administration office had expressed concerns at the constituent city council meeting in June 2019, but later withdrew them. There was no majority in favor of changing the statutes. Meetings have so far been chaired by the mayor Julian Vonarb.

The AfD stubbornly remained with its candidate. After his election, Etzrodt proudly spoke of a “novelty that the chairman of the municipal council is an AfD member in a larger city”. Christoph Heubner, Vice President of the Auschwitz Committee, on the other hand, warned of a “devastating signal” for the people in Gera and for the external impact of the city. Etzrodt’s choice must “sound like mockery to the survivors of Auschwitz”.

Who voted for him?

At the same time, a violent party dispute broke out on Friday over the question of who supported the AfD candidate in the secret election. 16 of the 42 city councils belong to eight parties and electoral associations. Left parliamentary group leader Andreas Schubert had previously ruled out for his eight city councilors that someone could vote Etzrodt. The left state chairwoman and applicant for the federal chairmanship Susanne Hennig-Wellsow suspected on Twitter the CDU, the third strongest with six city councilors, “always being the sidekick of an extreme right-wing party”.

Christian Hirte, state chairman of the CDU Thuringia “The Union did not vote for the AfD candidate”

The outgoing SPD state chairman and economics minister Wolfgang Tiefensee also recalled that the CDU and AfD had already worked together on the city council. The East Thuringian SPD member of the Bundestag Elisabeth Kaiser drew a parallel to the later revised prime ministerial election on February 5, when the FDP member of the state parliament Thomas Kemmerich was elected jointly by the AfD and CDU.

The new CDU state chairman Christian Hirte, who was elected just a week ago, rejected such accusations. The Union faction of the Gera city council “clearly agreed not to vote for the AfD candidate”. The chairman of the parliamentary group, Mario Voigt, also spoke of a “clear position on the part of the city council group”.

The formerly prosperous GDR district capital Gera is considered economically difficult, indebted and affected by emigration. The problems are driving the AfD voters. In the Mayor elections in 2018, AfD candidate Dieter Laudenbach only lost to the current incumbent in the runoff election. The free weekly newspaper “Neues Gera”, which belongs to the AfD city and parliamentary group leader Harald Frank, exerts enormous media influence. AfD ideas seep in with cleverly camouflaged pseudo-plurality.

The AfD city council faction, which is dominated by doctors, is a specialty. Doctors who openly campaigned in their practices and used their authority. The new chairman of the city council, Reinhard Etzrodt, also enjoys a good reputation as a doctor in the city, is considered friendly and sociable. Olga Lange from the board of directors of the Intercultural Association Gera therefore does not believe that his election will trigger a similar response in Gera as outside the city. “Except for those interested in politics, this is hardly noticed by the population,” she says. In the state capital Erfurt, however, the AfD candidate Marek Erfurth failed again on the same Thursday evening in the election of a third deputy to the city council chairman.