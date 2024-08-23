Home policy

From: Jana Staebener

Press Split

During a panel discussion in Thuringia, an AfD city councillor had a blackout. “Unfortunate, but also somehow logical,” says the organizer.

The task seems doable: “Tell us what proposals your party has made in recent years to advance the university town of Gera. It is enough if you name one,” a spectator demands of an AfD politician at a panel discussion of the Gera Student Support Association on Tuesday evening (20 August).

Apparently not so easy for Wolfgang Lauerwald. He is the city chairman of the AfD in Gera and direct candidate for the Thuringia election on September 1st. Silence. He takes a breath. Thinks. “I can’t say anything about that right now,” the 69-year-old replies after a long pause. The audience laughs.

At a panel discussion in Gera (Thuringia), AfD city councillor Wolfgang Lauerwald no longer knows what to say – and says nothing at all. © Screenshot Youtube Heinz Roeske/ Studentenförderverein Gera

“Great, that’s how you disenchant the AfD”: Excerpt from panel discussion causes laughter

A video of this scene spread on social networks on Wednesday (21 August). Among others, the entrepreneur @januszries and the public radio channel @die.da.oben posted a short excerpt from the two-hour discussion, which, according to the organizers, was filmed by the Thuringian Media Education Center Gera, at Instagram.

“Ouch,” writes one user. “Stand-up comedy? Nope. Unfortunately, I had to repeat the year. Should have done my homework,” writes another. It shows once again that this party can’t get anything done, says another person. “Great, that’s how you demystify the AfD,” comments another.

Gera Student Support Association reacts to AfD politician’s outburst

Heiko Wendrich, first chairman of the Gera Student Support Association, sees things differently. “It was unfortunate, but also somehow logical that no answer was received,” he says. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. As a city councilor, Lauerwald was never responsible for university policy decisions. Neither was the left-wing city councilor who asked the question. “University policy is state policy,” says Wendrich. “Although it must also be said that Mr. Lauerwald could have made that clear.”

This is an article by BuzzFeed News Germany. We are part of the IPPEN.MEDIAnetwork. Here you can find all contributions from BuzzFeed News Germany.

“With the panel discussion, we wanted to draw the attention of future state politicians to Gera as a university location,” says Wendrich. It is also important to him that the city in Thuringia establishes itself as a research location. That is why the Gera Student Support Association, in which many parties are represented (including Lauerwald from the AfD), has organized such an event as part of the Thuringia election in which the AfD is aheadorganized in the first place.

BuzzFeed News Germany asks AfD city councillor Wolfgang Lauerwald why he did not clarify that he is not responsible for education policy at the municipal level. We have not received a response at the time of publication (23 August).