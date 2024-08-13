Home policy

The AfD wants to mobilize young people in Brandenburg before the 2024 state elections. Politicians are therefore showing up in front of schools with flyers.

Potsdam – The AfD is trying to win votes from the youngest members of society: children and young people. The party, which is in some parts right-wing extremist, is already active on social networks. On platforms such as TikTok speaks specifically Children and young people and spreads – often under the guise of objective facts – partly propagandistic false statements.

Ahead of the 2024 state elections in Brandenburg, the AfD regional association there is now also launching a similar campaign offensive against children and young people. The regional association, which has been classified by the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist case, announced on Monday (12 August) that it will now distribute the most important points of an “AfD government programme” in language suitable for pupils to schools and vocational training institutions in Brandenburg.

Before the 2024 state election in Brandenburg: AfD presents itself as moderate towards young people in flyer

For now, this will probably not help the party. School holidays are still on in Brandenburg until the end of August. The 2024 state election in the north-eastern state will then take place on September 22nd. Young people aged 16 and over can also take part. 278,103 schoolchildren attended a school in Brandenburg before the summer holidays. Around 50,000 of them were of voting age.

According to the party, the two-page flyer was printed in six-figure numbers and is intended to convey a canon of AfD content to the youngest. “A vote for the AfD helps against foreign crime in schools, everyday violence on the streets, crumbling school buildings and the shortage of teachers. It also helps against the shortage of doctors, bumpy roads and crazy compulsory fees for public broadcasters, which young people avoid for good reason,” says Brandenburg AfD top candidate Christoph Berndt.

The language on the flyer, however, is not so propagandistically charged, and, like the presentation, is more child-friendly and superficial. What is striking is that the cover shows a symbolic photo of a classroom. It shows only male, mostly blonde students. The otherwise usual and mostly AfD topics set out in programs for adults as well as her speech on how ceasefire in Ukraine Waran end to sanctions against Russia, “remigration” or restrictions on freedom during the Corona pandemic are only vaguely described in the flyer – if at all.

Brandenburg Ministry of Education: AfD flyers in front of schools should normally be tolerated

Can schools defend themselves against the planned AfD march in front of the buildings? In general, no special permission is required for the distribution of flyers or magazines, said a spokeswoman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Education when asked by German Press Agency.

However, rallies or demonstrations as well as information stands would have to be registered. Distributing flyers in front of school premises could be a criminal offence “if the materials distributed are indexed as media harmful to minors or violate the criminal code”.

However, if flyers are distributed directly on school premises, the school’s house rules apply, the spokesperson explained. “In this case, it is possible to prohibit people from entering the school and to expel them from the school premises.” Political advertising in schools during school hours is generally prohibited under school law. This strictly rejects the statement by the AfD regional association in Brandenburg that the flyers “can be obtained free of charge from educational institutions for use in lessons”.

According to the Ministry of Education, the right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi small party “The Third Way” distributed flyers in the immediate vicinity of at least one school in Brandenburg in spring 2024. The schools were then sent a letter from the ministry. In it, the ministry recommends that the teachers agree on a coordinated approach in order to be able to react quickly.

