WDuring a secret meeting, right-wing extremists are said to have discussed a plan for mass deportations from Germany together with AfD representatives. This emerges from documents available to the Correctiv research center. According to their research, Martin Sellner, who was the leading figure of the “Identitarian Movement” for years, presented a concept during the meeting that would deport millions of people from Germany to Africa, including German citizens with a migration background.

The meeting is said to have taken place in November in a hotel near Potsdam. The hosts are said to include the former co-owner of the “Backwerk” bakery chain, Hans Christian Limmer, now one of the owners of the “Hans im Glück” restaurant brand. Among the participants was the former parliamentary managing director of the AfD parliamentary group, Roland Hartwig. He now works for the chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group Alice Weidel and is a lecturer at the “Black Red Gold Academy” set up by the AfD federal executive committee.

According to the research, Hartwig agreed to carry Sellner's plans into the party. The AfD parliamentary group leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, and the AfD Bundestag member Gerrit Huy are also said to have been there. When asked, Siegmund later stated that he was there as a “private person” and not in his capacity as a member of parliament for the AfD.

Plan contradicts a fundamental decision by the AfD

During the meeting, according to witness statements available to Correctiv, Sellner said they wanted to enact “tailor-made laws” in order to create “high pressure to adapt” on people with an immigrant background. The plan should also be implemented with the help of a “model state” in North Africa. People want to move people to such an area, in which up to two million people could live. People who work for refugees in Germany could also go there, said Sellner.







This plan contradicts a fundamental decision by the AfD, the “Declaration on the German people and German identity,” in which the party officially commits itself to the free-democratic basic order and describes the German people as the “sum of all people who have German citizenship “.

The AfD politician Siegmund is said to have reacted positively to Sellner's concept during the meeting: One must ensure in Saxony-Anhalt that it becomes “as unattractive as possible for this clientele to live”. With regard to the financing of advertising for the ideas and terms discussed, Weidel's speaker Hartwig is said to have said that the AfD federal executive board was prepared to spend money and pursue issues that not only directly benefit the party.

According to Correctiv, Sellner, the AfD politicians Hartwig and Huy and the AfD federal executive board did not respond to questions about the secret meeting.