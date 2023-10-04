bAccording to the party, there was an “assault incident” against federal chairman Tino Chrupalla at an AfD election campaign rally in Ingolstadt. Chrupalla was therefore taken to a hospital, the AfD federal office said on request on Wednesday. Chrupalla’s health condition is “still being clarified”. The Ingolstadt police wrote in a press report that evening that Chrupalla had to receive medical care backstage around 4:30 p.m., before his speech began. An “obvious injury” was not apparent at this point. The Ingolstadt Criminal Investigation Department took over the further investigation.

The newspaper “Danube Courier“ had reported that shortly after his arrival, the member of the Bundestag was supported “first to a police car”. An ambulance later transported him to the clinic. Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that Tino Chrupalla’s Berlin environment said he had been injured with a needle and was therefore staying in the hospital overnight for observation. AfD federal MP Peter Bystron said in a YouTube video that a syringe was found. According to Bystron, Chrupalla is currently “unresponsive.”

The party spokesman did not comment on whether it was a possible attack or a bout of weakness. According to the “Donaukurier”, Chrupalla took a few selfies before collapsing. This information is based on police statements that officers allegedly made to the Austrian journalist Gerald Grosz, as he told the “Donakurier”. The former FPÖ politician was probably invited to the AfD event. According to the newspaper, there was a counter-demonstration near the campaign rally. Mayor Christian Scharpf from the SPD had announced himself as a speaker.

It was only announced on Tuesday that AfD leader Alice Weidel had canceled an appearance at her party’s rally shortly before the state elections in Bavaria for security reasons. “The weekend before last there was a safety-related incident. Ms. Weidel and her family were taken from their private apartment to a safe place by security authorities because evidence had accumulated that pointed to an attack on her family,” said a spokesman for the politician on stage at the rally.







As a precautionary measure, she refrained from making public appearances. The Federal Criminal Police Office, which is responsible for the personal protection of politicians, told the AFP news agency that the cancellation of Weidel’s participation in the event on Tuesday was “not at the instigation or recommendation of the BKA”. According to the magazine “MirrorWeidel was seen in a beach restaurant in Mallorca on German Unity Day. Her spokesman confirmed her stay in Spain to the magazine. The AfD had invited Weidel as a keynote speaker in Mödlareuth – a place that is in both Bavaria and Thuringia and through which the inner-German border used to run. The date was supposed to be the highlight of the AfD election campaign in Bavaria.