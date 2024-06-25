Home page politics

Next weekend, the AfD will hold its federal party conference in Essen’s Grugehalle. © Helge Toben/dpa

Tens of thousands of people could demonstrate against the AfD federal party conference in Essen this weekend. The police are on a large-scale operation and are expecting several hundred violent troublemakers.

Essen – The police are calling for peaceful protests ahead of the expected mass demonstrations against the AfD federal party conference this weekend – but are also preparing for riots. They expect that several hundred violent troublemakers from all over Germany will travel to Essen, said operations manager Detlef Köbbel. “We also know that there were targeted training sessions to prepare for preventing the party conference.” The police’s job is to protect both the undisturbed course of the party conference and the peaceful protests.

The emergency services want to prevent activists from hindering the arrival of the AfD delegates or from entering the closed area around the Grugahalle. “If it really should be necessary, we will also ensure this protection by taking robust action against potentially unpeaceful troublemakers,” stressed Essen’s police chief Andreas Stüve. The 600 delegates have been given instructions on how to behave during their journey, said Köbbel – he did not provide any details when asked.

“Anyone who thinks we don’t have the personnel to cope is mistaken”

The operation is a challenge for the police because on Saturday – the day of the biggest protests – the German national football team will be playing in the round of 16 of the European Championship in Dortmund. The police will still be deployed in Essen with several thousand officers this weekend, Köbbel stressed. “Anyone who thinks we don’t have the personnel to handle this situation is wrong.”

The AfD wants to elect a new executive board at the party conference on Saturday and Sunday, among other things. Numerous organizations have announced their opposition to the meeting – there will be rallies, demonstrations and meetings throughout the weekend. Tens of thousands of participants are expected.

The protest weekend will kick off on Friday evening with a rave demonstration through the city under the motto “Bass against Hate.” The police are expecting up to 10,000 participants.

Most protests expected on Saturday

On Saturday, the day of most protests, the activists have announced the first actions for early in the morning. There will then be several rallies and a central demonstration at 10 a.m. from the main station to the Grugahalle.

The city of Essen is organizing a central gathering in the afternoon not far from the Grugahalle in the P2 exhibition car park – the motto is: “Together for democracy, diversity and tolerance – no room for hate and incitement.” According to the police, around 45,000 people could gather there. Speeches, information stands and music in the evening are planned.

Operations manager Köbbel appealed to the peaceful demonstrators to clearly distance themselves from possible violent actions and not to show solidarity with criminals.

Cars have to take long detours

Because of the party conference and the demonstrations, public life in the Rüttenscheid district will be partially paralyzed. Some retailers want to keep their shops closed, cars have to take long detours, and pedestrians have to show their ID cards at numerous checkpoints.

The city of Essen had spent months looking for ways to prevent the AfD party conference – but ultimately failed in court. dpa