BAt a demonstration against the AfD party conference in Offenburg, there were clashes between participants and the police. Three officers and two participants were injured, the police said on Saturday. Three of them – a police officer and the two participants – were then examined in the hospital. In the meantime, there was a fire at one point – 20 officers were slightly injured, but remained on duty.

During the clashes, a person sprayed several police officers with a fire extinguisher, a police statement said. As a dpa reporter reported, officials used batons against demonstrators to stop the protest march. At the same time, the participants were asked via loudspeaker to remain peaceful.

According to the information, paint bags had previously been thrown against buildings and at a police officer from the crowd of around 400 demonstrators. In addition, the demonstrators opposed the order to stop their march for violating the conditions. There had been “fisticuffs”.

The march was finally stopped by the emergency services and “the unpeaceful part of the demonstration march was excluded from the meeting”. According to the police, some of these excluded demonstrators later set the fire, causing around 20 police officers to suffer minor injuries.

According to their own statements, the police recorded the personal details of more than 400 people. An investigation team had been set up. “There are allegations of serious breaches of the peace, resistance to law enforcement officers and physical harm,” the police said in the evening. Several suspects have already been identified.







The AfD Baden-Württemberg gathered on Saturday in the Baden city with several hundred members for their state party conference. The meeting should end on Sunday. According to the police, around 1,200 people had previously demonstrated peacefully in the city center and at the exhibition center where the AfD meeting took place.