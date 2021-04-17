D.he chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland (80), had himself vaccinated against Covid-19. An employee of the parliamentary group leaders announced on request on Friday evening that the AfD honorary chairman had already received the vaccine on Thursday. Gauland did not want to comment on the question of which vaccine he was given. “He sees this as a personal matter,” said his colleague.

At its federal party conference in Dresden last weekend, the AfD passed a declaration in which it called on the federal and state governments to “not expose the population to any risks with regard to possible health hazards and long-term consequences of the unusually quickly approved vaccines based on mRNA for the first time”.

In this so-called “Corona resolution”, in which the party also demands an immediate end to the lockdown, it continues: “The reports of alarmingly high side effects from various countries must be taken seriously, following the noticeably high number of corona outbreaks and increased death rates Vaccinations in homes are examined. The population must be informed transparently and impartially about existing risks. “

At the end of October last year, Gauland himself still had the handling of the policy with the corona virus after a government statement by Chancellor Angela Merkel compared to road traffic. He spoke of the fact that people would also die there, but that one had to weigh up whether or not this was to be banned completely. Obviously, this is not an alternative, but rather a cost-benefit principle is being used here. He also wants one for dealing with the corona virus.

Gauland, who also said in an interview in March that he has basically nothing against compulsory vaccination, is not the first prominent politician to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Chancellor Angela Merkel was only vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine last Friday. “I am pleased that I received the first vaccination with Astra-Zeneca today,” said Merkel in a statement published by her spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter. “Vaccination is the key to overcoming the pandemic,” Seibert quoted the Chancellor. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (62, SPD), Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (71, CSU) and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (65) have already received a vaccination.