The power struggle at the AfD in Lower Saxony continues. After the election of the state chairman Dana Guth, the dispute in the state parliamentary group continues.

HANOVER dpa / ln | i The leadership dispute at the Lower Saxony AfD between radical and moderate forces led to the break in the parliamentary group. The previous chairman Dana Guth and MPs Stefan Wirtz and Jens Ahrends have left the nine-member parliamentary group, as the AfD announced on Tuesday in Hanover. The political journal “Rundblick” reported on it first. This was preceded two weeks ago by a shift to the right in the party with the election of Guth, who is considered to be moderate, as head of the country.

“The three of us decided today after the events of the last ten days to leave the parliamentary group,” Guth told the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung”. But that does not have to be the end of the AfD in the state parliament. You are available to found a new parliamentary group. The fraction of the faction came one day after the postponement of the new election of the AfD faction head, for which Guth wanted to run again according to previous information.

As the parliamentary manager of the AfD parliamentary group, Klaus Wichmann of the German press agency, said that it was possible to work out a compromise line within the parliamentary group. But then the dispute was formally sparked by the search for a new election date. But he is assuming a prepared coup by the three. “We are disappointed and stunned when you leave and most likely the end of the parliamentary group to note,” said Wichmann and the other MPs. “We consider the exit of the three to be incomprehensible and irresponsible.”

In the Lower Saxony AfD there has been a power struggle between moderate and more radical forces in the party for a long time. Guth was voted out of office a week ago at the state party conference in Braunschweig and Jens Kestner, a member of the Bundestag, was elected as the new state chairman by a narrow margin. Kestner is assigned to the officially dissolved, völkisch-nationalist “wing”.

Guth then signaled that he wanted to remain at the top of the group. “With a double leadership, here a parliamentary group, there a party, the AfD will now fight for a better Lower Saxony,” Guth announced a week ago. “The parliamentary group will continue its successful course in the state parliament with all its might”, she had announced – in fact the power struggle raged behind the scenes at the time, but continued unabated.

Nationwide, the AfD had already made the headlines with disputes and factional quarrels in the state parliaments. In Baden-Württemberg and last year in Bremen, the parliamentary group broke up, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania some of the MPs split off.

In Lower Saxony, the AfD entered the Lower Saxony state parliament for the first time in 2017 with a result of 6.2 percent. The loss of parliamentary group strength means that the AfD will have fewer parliamentary rights in the Lower Saxony state parliament. However, the new state party leader Kestner had already announced that he would fight for the AfD’s politics more intensively on the street and with protest actions.