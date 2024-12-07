The AfD board has nominated party leader Alice Weidel as candidate for chancellor for the upcoming federal election. It is the first time in the party’s almost twelve-year history that a candidate for chancellor has been named. Confirmation is still planned at a party conference in January.

Weidel herself justifies the nomination with a government claim and her party’s poll numbers. The AfD is currently between 18 and 19 percent in the nationwide surveys and is therefore in second place. The Union is at the top with 32 to 33 percent.

However, since there are no majorities in sight for an AfD chancellor in the Bundestag because no party with the AfD would vote for it, Weidel’s candidacy is primarily symbolic.