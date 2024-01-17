bAt least two AfD members of the state parliament were also present at a controversial celebration surrounding the AfD party conference last Saturday in Greding, Central Franconia (Roth district). The MPs Benjamin Nolte and Franz Schmid confirmed to the German Press Agency that they had been at the meeting in a discotheque in Greding. However, both emphasized that they had not chanted any racist slogans. Bayerischer Rundfunk first reported.

According to the police, a group became noticeable in a bar in Greding on Sunday night, chanting slogans such as “Germany for the Germans, foreigners out” to the melody of the song “L'amour toujours”. The police are investigating a connection with the AfD party conference. There are indications that the celebrating group were participants in the party conference.

The behavior of AfD parliamentarians should be discussed in the state parliament

“I was in the bar in question on the night of last Sunday. However, I cannot say which slogans were shouted in detail and who shouted these slogans. “I didn’t shout any slogans myself,” says Nolte in a written answer to a corresponding question from the dpa. Schmid also emphasized that he had not chanted the slogan in question and could not say who had done so.

CSU parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek announced on Wednesday at his parliamentary group's closed meeting in Banz Monastery that he would address the behavior of AfD parliamentarians in the state parliament next week. Holetschek had already sharply criticized AfD state and parliamentary group deputy Martin Böhm. Böhm had essentially stated that it was a legitimate political goal for the AfD to damage and delegitimize State Parliament President Ilse Aigner (CSU).

Aigner himself wrote on the platform should draw the necessary conclusions from this.” She left it open what consequences these might be. A spokesman for the President of the State Parliament emphasized: “A clear distancing would be the minimum.”