From: Simon Schröder

Curious story before the BSW was founded: An AfD politician had tried to infiltrate the new party – wearing a wig and using an alias. The operation was discovered.

Berlin – Olaf Kappelt probably hadn’t imagined it quite like this. The former AfD-Politician wanted to BSW – including a false name and wig, as the Bremen regional magazine buten and within reported. On the very day that Kappelt wanted to apply to the BSW, the ZDF on site to document the “Inside Wagenknecht Alliance“ With Kappelt’s introduction, the ZDF was there during his application and filmed the interview.

The curious story happened in December last year when the BSW was still desperately looking for new members. Sabine Zimmermann volunteered to interview hundreds of applicants for the young party (then still founded as an association) at the behest of Sarah WagenknechtAmong them was Olaf Kappelt, who tried to sneak in under the alias Hans Kappelt. Kappelt was shortlisted as a possible BSW member and was invited to a personal interview by Zimmermann, as the ZDF reported.

Olaf Kappelt in the ZDF documentary “Inside Bündnis Wagenknecht”. The former AfD politician tried to infiltrate the new party using an alias and a wig. © Screenshot “Inside Bündnis Wagenknecht” Episode 2 ZDF

AfD politician tries to sneak into the BSW – including wig and disguise

In order to infiltrate the BSW, Kappelt claimed to Zimmermann that he was arranging real estate loans and was involved in the protests against the planned LNG terminal on Rügen. What he did not disclose: Kappelt was the top candidate for the AfD in the 2021 federal election in Bremen – he is still a party member today. When asked by the ZDF’sWhen asked whether Kappelt had ever been politically active for another party, he replied “no”. However, he said that he had always been interested in politics.

Kappelt is exposed in BSW WhatsApp group – BSW with success in state elections

But Kappelt did not remain unrecognized for long. In the BSW WhatsApp group, some people were suspicious and soon recognized the AfD man. What gave him away: his WhatsApp profile picture was without a wig and his prominent gap in his teeth thwarted his plans. It is unclear what the 71-year-old’s intention was to infiltrate the BSW. ZDF he did not comment.

The multi-part documentary by ZDF, “Inside Bündnis Wagenknecht,” is about the formation of the party around Sahra Wagenknecht. So far, five episodes have been released, each lasting around 30 minutes, in which we look over the shoulders of Wagenknecht and the party’s top personnel. The BSW is currently delighted with the successes in the state elections. In Brandenburg, the party achieved 13.48 percent from scratch, placing it third behind the AfD and ahead of the CDU. (sure)