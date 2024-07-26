Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Maximilian Krah performed in Lusatia. Before the EU elections, his party forced him out of public life. Now there is apparently no longer a problem with Krah’s appearances.

Dresden – The independent MEP Maximilian Krah is campaigning for the AfD again. In the hot phase of the election campaign for European elections In June, the AfD leadership urged Krah to withdraw from public life because he had relativized the Nazi organization SS. Now party leader Alice Weidel to have no problem with the election campaign appearances for the Saxon regional association, reported the news magazine Mirror.

Before the Saxony election: Maximilian Krah appears with Karsten Hilse

According to the report, Krah appeared together in front of the Saxony election with the member of the Bundestag Karsten Hilse in the town of Kamenz in Lusatia. Hilse had already spread conspiracy myths about the corona vaccination in the Bundestag plenary session and insulted Economics Minister Robert Habeck. In 2022, he was sentenced to a fine of 20 daily rates for resisting law enforcement officers on the sidelines of a conspiracy-ideological demonstration against the corona protection measures in 2020. Before becoming a member of parliament, Hilse was a police officer himself.

Federal AfD: Krah’s appearance before Saxony election is a matter for the state association

Weidel’s entourage told the news magazine that Krah’s appearance before the Saxony election was a matter for the regional association and therefore “completely acceptable”. After the European elections, a narrow majority in the EU-Parliamentary delegation against Krah’s admission. Since then, the former top candidate has been sitting with the non-affiliated MPs. The trigger for the expulsion were Krah’s SS-relativizing comments to the Italian daily RepublicThat is why the AfD was briefly thrown out of the extreme right-wing EU group “Identity and Democracy”.

Criticism of Krah within the party had already been fuelled by allegations of espionage and corruption against an employee. The now former employee is in custody. Preliminary investigations against Krah have been ongoing for weeks.

Saxony election: State parliament made up of AfD, CDU and BSW possible

The Saxon regional association seems to be little concerned about Krah’s internal party disputes. Krah also spoke at the AfD’s election campaign kick-off in Dresden in mid-July. Regional leader Jörg Urban hopes that the AfD will enter the state parliament as the strongest force in the Saxony election in September. current polls on the Saxony election The AfD is just ahead of the CDU with 30 percent, with around 31 percent. After the election, a complicated coalition is expected, as a state parliament consisting of the AfD, CDU and Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht seems possible in surveys. (kb)