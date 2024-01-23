Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

Survey high broken? For the AfD, the trend is downwards – slightly. According to Insa, the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” reaches double-digit figures.

Berlin – After the major protests against right-wing extremism, one of the first surveys is available – and contrary to the trend of the past few months, the AfD is losing in it: it falls from 23 to 21.5 percent. The demos “have an impact,” said pollster and Insa boss Hermann Binkert in an interview with the Picture. The newspaper commissioned the survey from his institute.

Loud Picture The result of the Insa “opinion trend” is “the biggest survey loss for the AfD in almost two years”. Does the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP benefit from this? No. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government achieved a total of 31 percent, while the SPD itself only achieved 13.5 percent. However, “other parties” gained additional percentage points. The survey also includes the newly founded “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW).

The AfD chairmen Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel. Your party has now lost points in Insa’s “opinion trend”. © Political Moments/Imago

After the protests against the right: AfD loses points in survey

A total of 2,006 citizens were interviewed for the survey from January 19th to 22nd, 2024. The maximum statistical margin of error was +/- 2.5 percentage points.

While the SPD and FDP are currently shrinking in terms of surveys and membership, the AfD has recently made gains in both areas. According to information from the beginning of January, it had 40,131 members at the turn of the year – around 37 percent more than at the end of 2022, when it had 29,296 members.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD as “certainly right-wing extremist”.

According to surveys, the AfD is stronger than ever in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia. There are state elections there in the fall. This map shows how strong the AfD is in your state. The infographic is based on survey results. After the secret meeting in Potsdam became known, at which AfD members also spoke about the expulsion of millions of German citizens with a migration background, resistance arose, including in street protests.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt as “certainly right-wing extremist”. A fundamental ruling is due at the Federal Constitutional Court this Tuesday (January 23rd): It concerns the question of whether the right-wing extremist party “Die Heimat” – the successor party to the NPD – can be excluded from state party financing. CSU leader Markus Söder described the expected verdict as a “blueprint for the AfD” – and also received approval from the SPD and the Greens for his considerations. (frs)