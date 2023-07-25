Home page politics

The AfD Federal Chairwoman Alice Weidel. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After weeks of best values, the AfD now falls below the 20 percent mark in a recent survey. The strongest force remains another party.

Berlin – A new survey shows a dampener for the AfD, which has so far been flying high: In the “trend barometer” published by the Forsa Institute for TV stations on Tuesday RTL and nv the party has deteriorated by one percentage point to 19 percent. The AfD is still ahead of the SPD, which, like in the previous week, comes to 18 percent.

The strongest force remained the Union, which improved by one point to 27 percent. The left also gained a point and reached five percent. The Greens come to 14 percent in the survey and the FDP is six percent. Both parties lose a point compared to the previous week. In the past few weeks, the AfD had reached record values ​​in various polls and pushed the SPD down to third place.

In a current INSA survey, the party even reached 22 percent and was only four percentage points behind the Union, which was led by INSA with 26 percent. According to this survey, if the CDU and CSU ran independently in the federal elections, the AfD would actually be the strongest party.

According to Forsa’s “Trendbarometer”, the proportion of non-voters and undecided increases to 28 percent. In the last federal election, 23.4 percent of those eligible to vote did not go to the polls. There was little movement on the question of who would be preferred as chancellor. The survey was carried out before the much-noticed interview by CDU leader Friedrich Merz, so postponements are quite possible. Merz had not ruled out cooperation with the AfD at the local level. The criticism was great, also from his own party.

23 percent of those surveyed want Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 20 percent would speak out in favor of Friedrich Merz. Approval for Robert Habeck falls from 17 to 16 percent. For the survey, Forsa interviewed around 2,500 people from July 18th to 24th. The institute gave the error tolerance as plus/minus 2.5 percentage points. (fmu/AFP)