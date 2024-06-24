Home page politics

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. The AfD leadership is striving to leave the right-wing party alliance and thus wants to avoid being thrown out. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The right-wing ID group in the newly elected EU Parliament will probably no longer accept the AfD. The AfD is now looking for other partners in Brussels and probably wants to separate from the ID as a party.

Berlin – The AfD leadership is seeking to leave the European party alliance ID. This was decided by the federal executive board. Corresponding information from the ARD “capital studio” was confirmed to the German Press Agency. The AfD wants to prevent an expulsion that is imminent, according to the ARD report.

The ID – short for Identity and Democracy – is an alliance of right-wing populist and nationalist parties. The AfD executive board has therefore decided to recommend that the party conference in Essen this weekend withdraw from the alliance.

A motion from various AfD members has already been submitted for the delegates’ meeting that aims in this direction. Membership in the ID party gives them access to the AfD’s program. This is rejected, the statement says as justification. The AfD joined the ID party last year. It was already in the ID group in the European Parliament before that. However, after controversial statements by AfD top candidate Maximilian Krah about the National Socialist SS, the group excluded the AfD group shortly before the European elections. Even the AfD’s decision after the election to exclude Krah from its group did not bring about a rapprochement with the ID group. However, the AfD is still a member of the ID party.

AfD leader Alice Weidel said that options for other alliances in the newly elected European Parliament were being explored. Corresponding talks are reportedly underway in Brussels. Contrary to reports to the contrary, no new group will be founded this week, party sources said on Monday. According to its rules of procedure, at least 23 parliamentarians from at least a quarter of the EU member states are required to form a group in the European Parliament. The AfD received 15.9 percent of the vote in the European elections and thus has 15 members. dpa