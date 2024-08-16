Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

The AfD’s youth organization has often attracted attention with bad press in the past. Now the AfD leadership is said to be considering a redesign.

Berlin – The organisation JA (“Young Alternative”), the youth group of the AfDis to be replaced by a new organization. JA Federal Chairman Hannes Gnauck, who is also a member of the AfD Federal Executive Board, told the German Press Agency When asked, the opinion-forming process was not yet complete and there were various considerations as to what should happen with the JA.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution had classified the JA as a “confirmed right-wing extremist effort” and some AfD politicians also seem to feel that their own youth organization is becoming too independent. According to those close to the AfD board, it was said that the JA is currently undergoing a reorientation, reports the information service Table.Briefings.

The Junge Alternative was classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as “certainly right-wing extremist.” (Archive photo) © Maja Hitij/dpa

AfD apparently wants a new model: Instead of JA a youth organization like the SPD

The AfD federal executive board is preparing plans to restructure the JA, writes Table.BriefingsA new name has not yet been decided, but there is the possibility of creating a new organization based on the model of the SPD youth organization “Jusos”.

In the new model, all members of the youth organization under the age of 36 will become AfD members. This would allow the party to get rid of a number of problematic supporters. According to Gnauck, every AfD member under the age of 36 will also become a member of the youth organization. The stronger link would allow for intervention from above, for example in disciplinary measures such as party expulsion proceedings. This would also allow the number of members to rise significantly. According to information on its website, the JA currently has “2,500+ active supporters.” The AfD says it has almost 50,000 members.

The JA could come up with its own proposal for its future at its federal congress in October. Gnauck wants to get the discussion about the reorganization rolling there. Since the JA is the party’s official youth organization according to the AfD’s statutes, a reorganization would have to be decided as a change to the statutes at an AfD party congress with a two-thirds majority. (lw)