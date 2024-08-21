Home policy

Jörg Urban is the chairman and top candidate of the AfD Saxony. Shortly before the state elections, he is calling for his own state to be made unattractive.

Dresden – Jörg Urban, top candidate of the AfDwants to make Saxony the least attractive state for refugees. Despite warnings from the business community, the former environmental activist is ranting shortly before the State elections in Saxony 2024 passionately against migration to Germany. “We want to make Saxony unattractive for people who only come here to immigrate into our social system,” said Urban in ZDF Morning Magazine on Tuesday (20 August).

Urban paints a picture of immigration in which people only come to Germany to plunder the social security system. In the worst case, they become criminals and endanger the country’s public safety. When asked by moderator Andreas Wunn what he said about the urgent warnings from business associations about an AfD victory in the 2024 Saxony election, Urban backs down.

AfD top candidate Urban rails against immigrants ahead of Saxony election in 2024 – but not all

“We have no problem with skilled workers. In Saxony in particular, we have a lot of skilled workers from the Czech Republic and Poland, who we need in the health sector, but also in our medium-sized businesses,” says Urban, sticking to the His party’s line of argument, which tries to clearly distinguish between the “good, hard-working” and the “bad, criminal” foreigners.

What exactly should Urban’s policy on deporting unpopular migrants look like, especially if countries of origin do not want to take them back? He wants to enter into partnerships with the countries of origin and provide financial support to the authorities there with the bureaucracy surrounding repatriation. This would come from Saxony. The big question of which countries people can be deported to, however, must be regulated by the federal government.

AfD’s far-right top candidate Jörg Urban wants to win Saxony election in 2024

Jörg Urban belongs to the right-wing of the officially dissolved wing of the AfD. He regularly appeared together with Björn Höcke and the former Brandenburg state leader Andreas Kalbitz, who has since been expelled from the AfD. Under his leadership, the Saxon AfD became radicalized, so that the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified it as definitely right-wing extremist at the end of 2023.

The 60-year-old is hoping for a clear victory in the state elections in Saxony and is claiming to govern. Urban has his sights firmly set on the State Chancellery on the banks of the Elbe in Dresden: “We don’t want a piece of the cake, we want the bakery – we want to govern because we can,” says the state leader and top candidate of the Saxon AfD. He wants to make the party the strongest force in the state elections. But to do so he has to get past CDU Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer – Next Sunday there could be a close result in the Saxony election. (lm/afp)