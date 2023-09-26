The explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 (SP) gas pipelines were caused by opponents of Germany’s energy sovereignty. This was stated on September 26 by the co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Tino Hrupalla.

“A year ago, opponents of Germany’s energy sovereignty blew up the Nord Stream. The lifeline of German industry has been cut. The AfD faction in the Bundestag calls for the investigation and punishment of all those responsible,” Khrupalla wrote on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The politician also pointed out the need to repair structures damaged as a result of sabotage.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin, citing the words of Klaus Ernst, head of the Bundestag committee on economics and climate protection from the Left party, said that after the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines, the German economy was undermined. In addition, sabotage at the joint venture resulted in a drop in living standards for the countries.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation appealed to the competent authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland with a demand to review the refusals to fulfill Russia’s requests for legal assistance as part of the investigation of damage to gas pipelines.

Also on September 26, a meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the joint venture is due to take place.

The day before, the Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Vladimir Barbin, said that a joint investigation with the Russian Federation into terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines frightens Denmark with inconvenient consequences for the country. According to him, the authorities fear that the Russian side will learn something that will create risks for the Danish state’s cooperation with the United States in the field of security or its supply of weapons to Ukraine.

In August, American journalist Seymour Hersh, known for his investigation of sabotage on gas pipelines, indicated that the German authorities, represented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, knew about the intention of American leader Joe Biden to destroy the German economy by destroying the joint venture. And media outlets such as Spiegel magazine and ZDF television stated that the trail of the crime leads to Ukraine, and there is no evidence of Russia’s guilt in what happened.

Both branches of the largest European gas pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, were undermined at the end of September 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident an act of international terrorism.