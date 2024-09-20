Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Hans-Thomas Tillschneider, AfD member of the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt and deputy state chairman. © Heiko Rebsch/dpa

The AfD in the Saalekreis is said to have displayed a variant of the Prussian flag from the Nazi era at the Prussian Festival in Schnellroda last Saturday.

Schnellroda – The AfD is holding a Prussian festival in Saxony-Anhalt for the fourth time. The event was organized by the deputy head of the Saxony-Anhalt AfD, Hans-Thomas Tillschneider. After Research by World A variant of the flag from the Time of National Socialism have been presented.

Last year, the Prussian war flag with the Iron Cross, introduced in 1850, was presented at the Prussian Festival. This year, the organizers decided on a different flag: a version of the flag that was used exclusively during the Nazi era was shown.

AfD’s Prussian Festival: Nazi flag as “glorification of National Socialism”

The flag was introduced on October 2, 1933 by an announcement by the Prussian Prime Minister Hermann Göring, who later became known as a major war criminal. In contrast to the flag of the Weimar Republic, the eagle on the Nazi flag holds a sword in its right claw and two lightning bolts in its left claw. The flag also bears the Prussian motto “God with us”. The only thing missing from the version presented in Schnellroda is the swastika.

On WorldWhen asked about the festival, Tillschneider said: “This reference was by no means intended.” According to him, the only flag available in the size of a monumental flag that was quickly available a few days before the festival was this one, which was advertised as the “flag of the Free State of Prussia, i.e. the state of Prussia in the Weimar Republic.” No one looked into the heraldry in more detail.

Jens-Christian Wagner, a researcher on National Socialism and history professor, considers Tillschneider’s explanation to be implausible. “When you organize a right-wing Prussian festival, you find out in advance exactly what coats of arms are being presented,” he told the World. “So the presentation of the Nazi version of the coat of arms, which has been defused by removing the swastika, can only be seen as a clear political statement: as a glorification of National Socialism.” (jala)