From: Florian Naumann, Christina Denk

For the first time, the AfD in Thuringia has a district administrator. The first full-time mayor follows just a week later – again in East Germany.

Update from July 2, 9:25 p.m.: The probably first full-time AfD mayor in Germany was amazed at his election – and referred to what he believed to be an election campaign shaped by local political issues. “I am totally surprised, flashed and I would like to thank all voters,” said Hannes Loth, who has been a member of the Brandenburg state parliament since 2016 and is now mayor of the city of Raguhn-Jeßnitz – located between Magdeburg and Leipzig. His election campaign was based purely on municipal issues. It is about strengthening the fire brigade, daycare centers and more citizen participation. He does not know whether the election of the Sonneberg AfD district administrator Stuhlmanns helped him.

Even when the polling stations were still open, supporters had already gathered in front of Loth’s office to await the result – including the journalist Jürgen Elsässer, editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Compact. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the magazine as a proven right-wing extremist effort. The state chairman of the AfD, Martin Reichardt, also came to Raguhn-Jeßnitz. Last week, AfD federal spokesman Tino Chrupalla also celebrated with Stuhlmann.

Like his opponent Naumann, Loth grew up in Raguhn-Jeßnitz. He is a farmer and was a manager in an agricultural company. According to his own statements, Loth has been a city councilor in Raguhn-Jeßnitz since 2016 and a member of the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district council since 2019. The non-party Naumann, who narrowly lost the election, said it doesn’t matter to him whether there will be an AfD mayor in the future. “I’m concerned with facts and objectivity and not with the party,” said Naumann dpa. As city council chairman, he will continue to work for the citizens.

After the first district administrator: AfD now also wins the mayoral election in the east

Update from July 2, 8:10 p.m.: For the first time in Germany, the AfD has a full-time mayor. AfD candidate Hannes Loth prevailed in the runoff election in the Saxony-Anhalt town of Raguhn-Jeßnitz against non-party Nils Naumann. Loth received 51.13 percent of the votes, as the city announced on Sunday evening. Naumann got 48.87 percent.

Only a few days ago, the AfD in Thuringia won a district post in a runoff election for the first time. However, in both cases the number of eligible voters was very small. In Raguhn-Jeßnitz 7779 people were eligible to vote. Voter turnout was 61.15 percent.

The AfD had experienced a surge in polls in recent weeks and is now the second strongest force behind the Union in the surveys of most opinion research institutes. All other parties rule out a coalition with the party classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist.

AfD wants mayoral office in Saxony-Anhalt: 200 votes separated the candidates before the runoff

preliminary report: Raguhn-Jessnitz – After Electoral success of the AfD in Sonneberg the next run-off election is already imminent for the party. This time, the office of mayor in Raguhn-Jeßnitz, Saxony-Anhalt, will be decided. The AfD candidate is currently slightly ahead, but the lead is narrow. An overview of the current survey values ​​and forecasts:

On Sunday (July 2nd) in Raguhn-Jeßnitz there will be a run-off for the mayoral election. The member of parliament Hannes Loth (AfD) competes against the non-party candidate Nils Naumann. In the first ballot, Loth, with 40.7 percent, was just ahead of Naumann, who got 36.9 percent. The gap was less than 200 votes. Around 7800 people are entitled to vote.

Mayoral election in Saxony-Anhalt: the candidate would be the first full-time AfD mayor

“We reckon we have good chances,” said AfD country chief Martin Reichardt German press agency. “Hannes Loth is known locally, we are well anchored there in local politics.” His opponent Naumann, who wants to prevent an AfD success like in Thuringia, assesses his chances in a similar way. The starting position is positive overall, he has already prevailed against other candidates. He thinks it’s okay that there are no recommendations for the unsuccessful applicants in the first round. People could make up their own minds.

In the election campaign, AfD candidate Loth focuses primarily on municipal issues. He wants to improve economic development and the equipment of the fire brigades. Loth would be the first AfD mayor in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Although AfD mayors have already been elected in Thuringia and Brandenburg, the spokesman for the German Association of Towns and Municipalities is not aware of any full-time mayors, but his organization does not keep statistics on this.

The high flight of the AfD: Experts expect further victories

The debate about the current high of the AfD had, among other things, the Election in the southern Thuringian district of Sonneberg fired on Sunday. For the first time in Germany, an AfD candidate was elected district administrator. In Germany-wide surveys, the party is currently also at a high. It ranks around 20 percent.

Experts expect further successes of the right-wing populist party in East Germany. “If there is no dramatic change in mood, the state elections and local elections next year could be a triumph for the AfD,” said Dresden political scientist Hans Vorländer German press agency. Although she will not govern for lack of a partner, forming a government and winning elections will become more difficult for the other parties.

The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia rates the AfD regional association there as “secure right-wing extremism”, nationwide and in Saxony-Anhalt the Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the party as a suspected case. Constitutional lawyer Franz C. Mayer has in Interview with IPPEN.MEDIA about the AfD’s flight spoken and how state governments can attack democracy. (chd/dpa)