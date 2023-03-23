DThe AfD will not be eligible for the general election on May 14 in Bremen. The state election committee made the final decision on Thursday. First he had rejected two competing lists for the constituency of Bremen, and later also the one submitted for Bremerhaven.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

In the smallest federal state, Bremen and Bremerhaven are separate elective areas. A five percent hurdle applies in both; anyone who skips it in one area may send deputies to the state parliament.

In the Bremerhaven electoral area there was only one AfD list that was approved on Friday. However, the question of which board is allowed to speak for the AfD state association also plays a role there. As a precaution, the head of the constituency there lodged a complaint against the decision of his own constituency committee. The state election committee stated on Thursday that the election proposal had not been signed by a legitimate AfD state executive as the reason for the final exclusion.

The state electoral committee had previously rejected both lists for the Bremen constituency. One comes from the so-called AfD trunk board chaired by Sergej Minich, the other from the so-called AfD emergency board chaired by Heiner Löhmann.

National association is deeply divided

In the list of the emergency board, the invitation to nominate candidates was not in accordance with the rules. In the case of the rump board, the state electoral committee referred to its dubious legitimacy, which had not been clarified within the party. Last week, the Bremen electoral committee came to the conclusion that the AfD was not allowed to stand in the elections in the Bremen electoral area, but with different reasons.







The electoral committee argued that according to the Bremen electoral law, a party may only submit one election proposal for the two electoral areas of Bremen and Bremerhaven. Choosing between the two lists submitted would constitute an encroachment on party freedom.

A decision as to which list is legal requires a thorough examination of internal party processes in terms of content and law. Both the AfD trunk board and the AfD emergency board had lodged a complaint against this decision, which has now been rejected by the state election committee.

The Bremen AfD has been marked by profound rifts for years. After entering the parliament for the first time in 2015, the faction disintegrated within a few weeks due to disputes over direction. Even after moving back in 2019, the AfD lost its parliamentary group status within a few weeks because three members of parliament led by former member of the Bundestag Frank Magnitz resigned and founded their own group in parliament.







Magnitz, who is attributed to the extreme wing of the AfD in terms of content, is also behind the current AfD emergency board, which has been fighting a dogged fight with the trunk board for several months. In October 2022, the AfD federal arbitration court decided that the Bremen state association had “no elected state board” and thus opposed the rump board under Minich, which is attributed to the moderate current in terms of content.

The AfD federal board, on the other hand, opposed the emergency board. He asked them to withdraw the list proposal they had submitted and threatened legal action. After the decision of the state electoral board, the representatives of the AfD only have the option of contesting the election result for Bremen afterwards. In the Bremen parliamentary elections in 2019, the AfD won five seats with 6.1 percent of the vote.