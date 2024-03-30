Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

CDU leader Friedrich Merz in the foreground, behind him Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (March 20, 2024). © IMAGO / Political Moments

The Union currently has almost as many votes as the SPD, Greens and FDP combined. A lesson for the traffic light coalition – and a boost for the opposition.

Berlin – Every week the opinion research institute Insa asks in a survey for the Picture: “If there were a federal election next Sunday, how would you vote?” Fewer and fewer people are opting for the traffic light coalition, which is currently no longer able to form a government majority. The reason: 73 percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied with the work of the FDP, Greens and SPD. Things are looking good for the Union.

Sunday question: Only 15 percent would vote for the Chancellor's Party

If there were a federal election on Sunday, the SPD would only receive 15 percent of the vote, one percentage point less than the previous week. The Chancellor's party has lost a full 10.7 percentage points since the 2021 federal election. According to the Insa survey, the Greens are currently at 13 percent and the FDP at five percent (+/-0). The bottom line is that the SPD, FDP and Greens together would only have 33 percent of the vote if there were elections next Sunday. Not enough for the government majority.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), on the other hand, stopped its downward trend and increased one percentage point to 20 percent in the current Insa survey – making the right-wing populists the second strongest party behind the Union, which remained unchanged at 30 percent. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance would get six percent (+/-0) if there were federal elections next Sunday. The left would miss entry into the Bundestag with three percent (+/-0). The error tolerance of the Insa survey was +/- 2.9 percentage points. In total, the pollsters surveyed 1,210 people between March 25 and 28, 2024.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Political landscape in Germany: No coalition with AfD, no government without CDU

While the AfD voted for in the latest Insa survey Picture As a party grew, AfD top politicians had recently become less popular, according to an Insa survey from February. Either way, there is a firewall against the right in Germany – at least at the federal level: all parties rule out cooperation with the AfD. When it comes to forming a coalition, there is currently no way around the Union. “A black-red coalition of CDU/CSU and SPD with a total of 45 percent and a Jamaica coalition of CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP with a total of 48 percent are still politically and mathematically possible,” explained INSA managing director Hermann Binkert Picture and emphasized. “No government can be formed without and against the CDU/CSU.”

Surveys are snapshots; the results can fluctuate depending on the methodology and time of the survey. In principle, surveys are also suitable for identifying trends. Pollsters are recognizing a decline in party loyalty in Germany, and voters are also making increasingly short-term voting decisions. Both factors make it increasingly difficult to correctly predict election results. Deviations can also arise because the information provided by those surveyed is partly influenced by social desirability. The next federal elections will take place in late summer 2025 (bme).