From: Bona Hyun

Closing of the federal cabinet – does Meseberg bring the trend reversal in the AfD survey high? © Michael Kappeler/dpa

While the AfD is gaining ground in the polls, the SPD is losing popularity. It is the contentious issues of the traffic light that are obviously damaging.

Berlin – A clear picture of the mood at the end of the federal government’s exams: the majority of Germans are annoyed by the Zoff in the traffic lights. This is reflected in current surveys. In Meseberg, the traffic light wants to clear up several points of contention. Christian Lindner’s (FDP) Growth Opportunities Act is on the agenda for Wednesday (30 August). But does the traffic light get the curve at the closed conference in Meseberg and can it counteract the upward trend of the AfD?

AfD increases again in polls – does the traffic light in Meseberg get the curve?

If the federal election were to take place this week, the AfD would be the second strongest force. These are results of the new RTL/ntv-trend barometer. At the beginning of August, the AfD lost popularity for the first time since the end of March and, according to an Insa trend, slipped Picture down to 20.5 percent. Now the AfD can increase compared to last week (21 percent) and is further ahead of the SPD. This loses one percentage point compared to last week.

If the Bundestag were elected this week, the Union could count on 26 percent. The SPD would emerge as the third strongest force with 17 percent, while the Greens would get 14 percent and the FDP seven percent. The left would not even make it over the five percent hurdle. Due to the continued great frustration of many eligible voters with the policy of the traffic light coalition and the continuing weakness of the Union, the proportion of non-voters and undecided remains comparatively high at 29 percent.

AfD again in the survey high because of traffic light Zoff? SPD loses approval

The RTL/ntv-Survey also shows: only a minority of Germans of 35 percent “understands that there is a dispute between the three government parties because of different opinions”. More than half of the citizens, 61 percent, are “so annoyed by the ongoing disputes between the three governing parties that they no longer listen carefully to what exactly is being argued about”.

Seven percent of citizens trust the AfD to be the best at dealing with the problems in Germany. Only nine percent named the SPD, eleven percent came from the Union and eight percent from the Greens. This means that only one in five eligible voters believes one of the three parties that make up the federal government to be politically competent. More than half of those surveyed, 60 percent, do not trust any party at all to solve the problems in Germany. That’s more than ever this year.

More than half consider Chancellor Scholz to be weak in leadership

Meanwhile, 63 percent of Germans consider Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to be weak in leadership. Only 32 percent rate Scholz differently. The only group in which a minority does not consider Scholz to be weak in leadership are the current supporters of the SPD. Nevertheless, most of those entitled to vote (21 percent) would rather vote for Scholz if the chancellor were not elected by the Bundestag. 19 percent would vote for CDU leader Friedrich Merz, 15 percent for Economics Minister Robert Habeck. 45 percent would choose none of the three.

The data to RTL/ntv-Trend barometers were commissioned by the market and opinion research institute Forsa RTL Germany collected between August 22nd and 28th. (bohy)