A.On Sunday evening, AfD boss Jörg Meuthen spoke of a “nice sign of consolidation” when he saw the first projections for his party. But at the end of the election evening, the balance sheet for the AfD was far more sober. In both countries they went into single digits, and the goal of remaining the third strongest force, which Meuthen had still considered achieved, was missed. In Baden-Württemberg, the AfD only reached 9.4 percent, a minus of 5.4 percent – and landed in fifth place behind the SPD and FDP. In Rhineland-Palatinate, it was only 8.3 percent, a minus of 4.3 percent and fourth place behind the Greens. In percentage terms, the AfD has lost more in both countries than any other party.

On Monday, Meuthen initially spoke differently than the evening before. He saw the break-in of his party not least due to the work of the protection of the constitution. Because only eleven days before the election, an overall observation of the AfD became public. That was “fatal,” said Meuthen in Berlin. “We assume that this has caused us enormous damage.” That was also the point of the action. The administrative court in Cologne decided two days later that the constitution protection should not carry out the classification as suspected right-wing extremism for the time being. For the voters, however, it was stuck that the AfD was “under observation”. Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are territorial states with a predominantly bourgeois population.

In addition, major events that are preferred by the AfD were not possible because of the corona lockdown. But it is “completely normal” that there is now a “consolidation phase” after an ascent like five years ago, Meuthen then linked to his assessment from the previous evening.

High proportion of AfD voters among workers

This view is not entirely wrong. Because the results of the AfD came about despite many circumstances that could have been the reason for far worse results. This includes not only the classification as suspected right-wing extremist case by the constitution protection, but also the violent disputes in the party itself. Last but not least, the corona pandemic has made the AfD’s issues forgotten. Although the party has criticized the government’s corona policy, the strong performance of the FDP indicates that Christian Lindner has made it difficult for the AfD to convincingly attack the corona measures “from the right”.

While in 2016 many voters voted for the party in protest against the refugee policy, it can now fall back on a core electorate who obviously shares the views of the AfD. “The AfD is more than a parliamentary expression of a wave of anger and outrage that is ebbing away”, wrote Horst Kahrs, election researcher at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, in an initial election analysis on Monday. The AfD, initially started as an “anti-Merkel party” in euro, refugee and climate policy, has now established itself as a reservoir for enemies of the “old parties” and parliamentary democracy, which systematically undermines trust in their institutions. “It can now rely on its own milieu, its own world of communication and interpretation.”

Obviously, large parts of the employed workers also belong to the AfD milieu. In Baden-Württemberg, 28 percent of workers voted for the AfD, making it the strongest “workers’ party”. In Rhineland-Palatinate it is still clearly the SPD with 38 percent – but here too the AfD does well with 19 percent of the workers.