According to a new survey, the traffic light government only has 28 percent approval among the population. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

The AfD has been celebrating high levels of approval among the population for weeks. Now they even overtake Olaf Scholz’s party. The traffic light is severely punished.

Berlin – Germany is in a state of excitement: for the first time, an AfD candidate has won the election to a district administrator in Sonneberg, Thuringia. For weeks, the AfD has had record values ​​for the Sunday question at the federal level. In East Germany, more than 30 percent would vote for the right-wing populist party.

While the Alternative for Germany is enjoying its high-altitude flight and announcing that it will nominate a candidate for chancellor, the opposite is true for the traffic-light government. For weeks, the SPD, Greens and FDP have been arguing about the Building Energy Act. The result: Approval for the governing coalition is extremely low. According to a new survey, the AfD is now even overtaking the SPD – the Chancellor’s Party – in the Sunday question for the Picture.

AfD overtakes the SPD: Social Democrats slip down to 19 percent

According to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute INSA, the SPD has shrunk by another percent compared to the previous week and can only show 19 percent. Meanwhile, the AfD remains at 20 percent approval – the right-wing populists overtake the social democrats.

The traffic light just comes to 40 percent. According to this, “the only possible government options would be a Germany coalition, which would get a majority of 52 percent of the votes, and a Jamaica coalition, which would get a parliamentary majority with 47 percent,” like the Picture-Newspaper INSA Managing Director Hermann Binkert quoted.

AfD overtakes the SPD: Only 28 percent of Germans are satisfied with the traffic light work

However, there is more bad news for the traffic light government. Only 28 percent of Germans are now satisfied with the way the traffic lights work. Meanwhile, 31 percent are satisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

While the traffic light government has been at a low of approval for weeks, the Union can by no means benefit from it. According to the INSA survey, the Union is sticking to its result from the previous week: 26 percent. Likewise, the FDP remains stable at seven percent, while the Greens were able to increase one percentage point to 14 percent. The left makes up one percentage point and comes to five percent. (LP)