From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Numerous TikTok sounds glorify patriotism and xenophobia. The AfD itself could be behind this.

“We are AfD, we stand for tradition and culture. We fight far and wide, German flags high,” sings a smoky voice to a pop melody with a hard electronic beat. Title: “We are the AfD.”

On TikTok suddenly many such sounds appear, which AfD celebrate. Some sound like German Batsome sound like techno trance. Sounds are the name given on the platform to short song excerpts that play in the background of videos. Where do they come from?

AfD politician probably created song with artificial intelligence

Right-wing extremism expert Lorenz Blumenthaler from the Amadeu Antonio Foundation suspects that the AfD itself could be behind some of the sounds. In the case of “We are the AfD,” it seems to be AfD politician Samantha Flak. She is deputy parliamentary group leader of the Kaltenkirchen city council in Schleswig-Holstein.Holstein and deputy chairwoman of the Young Alternatives in South Holstein. She commented on a video of the TikTok sound with the words “I made it myself”.

“We are the AfD” sings a male voice. Flak obviously cannot be the singer. Blumenthaler assumes that she created the sound using artificial intelligence. For example, she could have used the free program “Sumo”. For our research, we asked it to create a hit song with the phrase “We are the AfD” – and received a song that sounds similar.

Photos like these play sounds on TikTok. © @relaxing4u, Samantha Flak @samanthaflak_afd TikTok Screenshots

Why are there no Green sounds?

Most of the sounds are about love of homeland. Here and there xenophobic statements are used. “People are finally being deported to German soil again,” says a sound by TikTok user @90imw. This is well received, and many of the sounds are shared multiple times. “Beautiful, what would a Green Party song sound like?” asks one user.

In fact, there are many AfD sounds, but we cannot find any Green or SPD sounds. The party is much more active on TikTok than the others. Maximilian Krah, for example, AfD’s top candidate in the last European elections, was successful on the platform long before Olaf Scholz. Blumenthaler assumes that the party’s TikTok strategy “costs a lot”. “That’s why it would only be logical for them to invest in generating their own sounds,” he says. BuzzFeed News from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Sounds are part of AfD “fan culture” on TikTok

If the sounds do not come from members of the party, then at least from supporters. According to the right-wing extremism expert, they are part of the AfD’s “fan culture” on TikTok. In addition to the sounds, there are certain codes, such as the blue hearts in some profiles.

TikTok researcher Marcus Bösch explained BuzzFeed News Germanythat TikTok sounds can trigger earworms“They stay in your head unintentionally,” says Blumenthaler. “It’s about creating identity and drawing new target groups into the lives of right-wing extremists. That’s exactly how radicalization works in the end.”

Something similar happened with “L’amour Toujours,” to which young people on Sylt shouted Nazi slogans in May 2024. This time, the target group is not just the younger generation. The AfD hits are part of a niche on TikTok that also attracts older people.