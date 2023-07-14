Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Is under pressure in the polls because of the AfD high: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. © Kay Nietfeld/Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Better left than right: In the Union, resistance to cooperation with the Left is crumbling – at least in the East. Because the AfD is increasing again in polls.

Berlin – The unchecked soaring of the AfD in the polls is having an effect: in the Union camp, the high approval ratings of the right-wing populists are apparently triggering a rethink. Contrary to the official party line, a majority of Union supporters can now imagine working with the left in East Germany to build a firewall against the AfD’s strengthening. This emerges from the ZDF political barometer published on Friday (July 14). For the CDU and CSU, cooperation with the left would be a huge step – but the discussion about it is in full swing.

Current survey: AfD continues to grow in the ZDF political barometer – Union loses

In any case, the pressure on the Union to act is increasing. According to the current survey by the research group Wahlen on behalf of ZDF, the AfD has reached a new high. The right-wing populist party, in which every third member has right-wing extremist potential according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, has improved by one point to 20 percent. It is the second strongest force behind the CDU and CSU, which fell by one point to 27 percent. The SPD (17 percent) is in third place, followed by the Greens (16 percent), the FDP (7 percent) and the Left Party (4 percent).

The AfD soaring has been confirmed by other surveys for weeks. The party is not only celebrating a boost in the nationwide trend, but above all in eastern Germany. In three federal states, it is currently the strongest force – especially in Thuringia, where the party was recently able to conquer a district office for the first time. Should the polls strengthen, it could become difficult to form a government in the state elections next year. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is already leading a minority government that can do little without votes from the opposition camp.

AfD the strongest force in Thuringia – is the CDU firewall tipping over to the left?

In order not to leave the field to the right-wing populists, the former CDU country chief Mike Mohring recently did Demolition of the firewall to the left demanded. There is currently a ban on cooperation with the AfD and the left in the Union. A party conference had determined this in 2018. But in view of the strength of the AfD, at least the left in Thuringia should be brought out of the dirty corner, demanded Möhring.

Half of the Union supporters were now open to talks between the CDU and the left in the east. According to the ZDF political barometer, 60 percent of all respondents and 50 percent of Union voters would like this. Only a total of 34 percent and 47 percent in the camp of Union supporters reject such talks.

Fight against AfD: CDU leader Friedrich Merz does not want to change course

But it remains to be seen whether the party leadership will react to the mood in its own camp. Party leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) is in a bind, but has recently shown little desire to shake the party decision. Above all, he blames the bad government policy for the strengthening of the AfD and declared the Greens to be the “main opponent” of the Union. He is supported in this line by Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), who is also launching sharp attacks on the traffic light coalition in the fight against the right-wing populists. (jkf/dpa)