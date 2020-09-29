With Konrad Adam, the AfD is now losing the last of the three founding chairmen. With his declaration, he not only criticizes the development of the party, but also parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland.

As the last of the three founding chairmen, Konrad Adam is also leaving the AfD.

In his explanation he criticizes the party’s development.

For example, the right wing wing is too dominant and the influence of lobbyists too strong.

Berlin – The conservative journalist Konrad Adam (78), who was one of the founding chairs of the AfD heard has announced who Political party wanting to leave. “On January 1st, 2021 I won’t Member of the AfD said Adam. Adam had together with Frauke Petry and Bernd Lucke took over the party chairmanship. Lucke was voted out of office in Essen in July 2015 and left the party. Petry left the party in autumn 2017 and is now a non-attached member of the Bundestag.

The development of the party made Adam sad, as a “bourgeois-conservative” force he saw no future for it AfD. Most recently he was only involved as honorary chairman in the AfD-near Desiderius Erasmus Foundation run by the former CDU* MP Erika Steinbach is headed.

AfD founding chairman Konrad Adam criticizes the development of the AfD

As a reason for his departure Adam several points: The way of the party in environmental and climate issues is wrong. He also criticized the chairman of the AfD* Bundestag parliamentary group Alexander Gauland. This one took care of it. that the right wing is getting stronger. He always protected himself from “southpaws like Andreas Kalbitz and the Thuringian state chairman Björn Höcke.”

Gauland declined to comment on the allegations dpa from. “You shouldn’t stop travelers,” he commented on the exit.

The great influence of lobbyists on the work of the party, for example in the areas of transport and agricultural policy, is a thorn in his side. “There is lobbyism in others too Parties, but in the AfD lobbyists dominate in a way that makes credible politics impossible. “

Precisely because that AfD With the slogan “We are the Basic Law”, she must also stop ignoring financial irregularities and violations of the statutes, which has already happened several times.

Another point is that the AfD Even after seven years of existence, a social policy concept is missing. “In the AfD the inability to compromise is a birth defect, ”reads Adams Conclusion.

AfD accuses Konrad Adam of frustration over election defeat

End of 2012 got Adam decided to found a party because Germany lacked a “real opposition party”. Even during the Refugee crisis* This became clear from 2015. But the “Höcke wings” in the AfD has become too strong now.

Some members of the Political party seem the criticism of the Founding chairman not to be taken seriously. He was only expressing his frustration that he was no longer elected to party offices. In 2015 he failed with his candidacy for the post of assessor. “After my candidacy at the 2015 party congress in Essen was unsuccessful, I remained silent for three years before I made my criticism public,” contradicts Adam. * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital-Zentral-Netzwerk.

