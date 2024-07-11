Polen: „Konföderation“

Die „Konföderation der Freiheit und Unabhängigkeit“, kurz „Konföderation“ genannt, vereint ein Sammelsurium aus Rechtsextremen, Monarchisten, Libertären und Antisemiten. Sie fanden Ende 2018 zu einer Partei zusammen, um an der Europawahl im darauffolgenden Jahr teilzunehmen.

Damals scheiterte die Partei, die den polnischen EU-Austritt propagierte, an der Fünf-Prozent-Hürde, woraufhin wesentliche Protagonisten sie schon wieder verließen. Der durchhaltende Rest erreichte in der Parlamentswahl im vergangenen Herbst 7,2 Prozent, was für 18 Sitze im Sejm reichte. In der Europawahl wurde sie mit zwölf Prozent drittstärkste Kraft in Polen und erreichte bei Wählern unter 30 Jahren den ersten Platz.

AfD MEP René Aust will become co-chair of the new group “Europe of Sovereign Nations” dpa

The party, which calls for the abolition of income tax in its program, is now sending six representatives to the European Parliament. But only three of them are to belong to the new group. Among those excluded at the insistence of the AfD are co-party leader Grzegorz Braun, who gained dubious fame last year when he extinguished the candles on a Hanukkah menorah in the Sejm with a fire extinguisher. The Polish MP Stanisław Tyszka, on the other hand, is to lead the new European group together with the Thuringian AfD MP René Aust.

Bulgaria: “Rebirth”

The pro-Russian party “Renaissance” was founded in 2014 and managed to clear the four percent hurdle to enter the Bulgarian parliament for the first time in the parliamentary elections at the end of 2021. In another parliamentary election in June of this year, it received 13.4 percent of the vote, and in the simultaneous European elections it received one percentage point more, thus sending three representatives to the European Parliament. The party, led by its chairman Kostadin Kostadinov, shows solidarity with Putin’s Russia more strongly than almost any other party in Europe and is calling for Bulgaria to withdraw from NATO.

The group owes its rise not least to its campaign against vaccinations and lockdowns during the corona pandemic. An attempt by the party to organize a referendum against the introduction of the euro failed at the first attempt, but brought it a lot of attention. This Wednesday, the party announced that it would make a second attempt to prevent the introduction of the euro by referendum.

Slovakia: Republika

In Slovakia, there are a whole handful of parties that are trying to win the favor of nationalist, anti-liberal and, above all, anti-Brussels voters and are linked by dislike to one another through splits and switching sides. Sometimes one is on top, sometimes the other. The best example of this is the relatively new Republika. The 39-year-old MEP Milan Uhrík left the party of his former mentor Marián Kotleba in 2021 and founded his own movement.

In the parliamentary elections last autumn, the Republika narrowly failed to clear the five percent hurdle, but in the European elections it received 12.5 percent and two seats. Uhrík is therefore allowed to return to Strasbourg – now together with Milan Mazurek, who has already made a name for himself as a Holocaust denier and Hitler apologist in his 30 years of life.

Czech Republic: SPD

The Czech party, which will in future sit in a parliamentary group with the AfD, has the same abbreviation as the German Social Democrats. But its program has nothing in common with them. SPD stands for “Freedom – Direct Democracy”. Businessman Tomio Okamura, the son of a Czech and a Japanese father, founded it after 2015 and has since established itself in the parliament in Prague with around ten percent in two elections. Its positioning is nationalist and critical of migration. In the EU election campaign, it also rejected the Green Deal.

In the most recent European elections, the SPD won a mandate that will be held by Ivan David, who has already been a member of the European Parliament. His person does have a connection with social democracy: the psychiatrist and former clinic director, born in 1952, was a member of the social democratic ČSSD from 1993 to 2015, for which he sat as a member of the Czech parliament for four years and during whose government he was Minister of Health for two years in the late 1990s.

Hungary: Mi Hazánk

Even if it seems difficult to understand from Germany, there is still room in the party landscape in Hungary to the right of Orbán. In 2010, this was taken up by Jobbik, a party with links to neo-Nazis at the time. When the party tried to position itself in the bourgeois center, also in order to be able to connect with the other opposition forces, a new party filled the vacuum on the right-wing fringe. Mi Hazánk (“Our Homeland”) entered parliament in Budapest in 2022 with just under six percent and has now also won a seat in the European Parliament.

The elected chairman was László Torocskai, who was born in 1978 in Szeged in southern Hungary and has belonged to pretty much every right-wing extremist group in Hungary that was en vogue at the time – including Jobbik for a time, before the group became too lax for him and did not elect him as chairman. However, Torocskai did not accept his mandate in the European Parliament, so the historian Zsuzsanna Borvendég joined the new group in place of Mi Hazánk.

Lithuania: “People’s and Justice Union”

The “People and Justice Union” is a rather unsuccessful right-wing populist party made up of national conservatives, right-wing populists and EU sceptics, which was founded in 2003 and has split, merged and renamed itself several times. It is not currently represented in the Seimas, the Lithuanian parliament, but won one of the eleven Lithuanian seats in the most recent European elections. It is occupied by the party’s chairman Petras Gražulis, a 65-year-old, scandal-ridden politician who was stripped of his mandate by the parliament in Vilnius last year because he allegedly broke his oath of office. This means that the politician is barred from national parliamentary or presidential elections for ten years.

His party defines itself as one of “common sense”, but claims that the state is ruled by oligarchic clans. It agitates primarily against equal rights for non-heterosexual people and demands the strict priority of national over European law. It also runs the “Lithuanian Headquarters for the Re-Election of Donald Trump”, whose head is also Gražulis.

France: Reconquête

The Reconquête (“Reconquest”) party was founded in 2021 by the well-known publicist Éric Zemmour, who had been convicted several times for racist statements. Zemmour was long considered a key figure for the right-wing bourgeois Republicans, but moved increasingly to the right and in the most recent presidential and parliamentary elections also positioned himself to the right of Marine Le Pen and her RN, which is increasingly concerned with distancing itself from the far right and is now the strongest electoral force in France.