From: Lukas Rogalla

Matthias Helferich, currently a non-factional member of the Bundestag, will be expelled from the AfD, according to a report.

Düsseldorf – According to a report, Dortmund member of the Bundestag Matthias Helferich has been expelled from the AfD An AfD arbitration court in Düsseldorf has agreed with the party’s state executive committee in North Rhine-Westphalia in the proceedings against the 35-year-old, as the star reported on Saturday (20 July). The state executive committee had requested the exclusion of the party member at the end of May.

Helferich, who identified himself in a private Facebook chat in 2017 as “the friendly face of the NS” was elected to the Bundestag in 2021. However, he did not join the AfD parliamentary group and has since served as an independent member of parliament.

Report on Bundestag member: AfD excludes Matthias Helferich from the party

According to the report of the star The regional arbitration court accuses Helferich of using the phrase “Out with the animals” on Instagram with the term “remigration” This shows “an attitude of denigration of migrants that is extremely degrading to human dignity and that is evidently equated with animals.” The decision also deals with Helferich’s contacts with old Nazis and allegations that he threatened party colleagues.

According to a report, Dortmund member of the Bundestag Matthias Helferich is to be expelled from the AfD. (Archive photo) © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

The 35-year-old created “threat scenarios” and repeatedly and deliberately placed “missteps or alleged missteps of other party members” and did so “in order to exert pressure,” the star from the decision of the AfD’s regional arbitration court. Among other things, he described an AfD woman from North Rhine-Westphalia as a former prostitute.

According to the decision of the arbitration court in Düsseldorf, which the star Helferich has rejected the accusations and pointed out that it is inadmissible to restrict the formation of opinions within the party. He now has the opportunity to request a review of his exclusion from the party at the AfD Federal Arbitration Court in Stuttgart. (lrg/afp)