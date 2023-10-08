Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Some observers see Hubert Aiwanger as a bulwark against the AfD. Is that actually him? The numbers for the Bavaria election leave room for interpretation.

Munich – The Free Voters (FW) only managed to become the second strongest force in Bavaria very late on election evening – and also did not confirm their peaks in the polls before the Bavarian election. At least the former is due not least to the AfD’s gains: the hard-right party was at just under 15 percent in the projections late on Sunday evening. The Greens, meanwhile, fell back to fourth place.

Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger celebrated “one of the happiest days of my life.” They achieved “excellent results, sometimes over 30 percent in certain voting circles. “We are the people’s party in Bavaria,” said Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister. He demonstratively hoped for a “wave” emanating from Bavaria. However, one explosive question remained unanswered: Did Aiwanger and the Free Voters really cost the AfD votes with their loud course?

Aiwanger’s Free Voters lose votes to the AfD – but win almost everywhere else

A voter migration analysis by ARD raised questions in this regard. She suggested that the bottom line was that the Free Voters had lost voters to the AfD: According to these demographic data, 50,000 votes went from the Aiwanger camp to the extreme right. The situation is, however, more complex.

Because the AfD has, according to a report by BR won votes from all competing parties in the Bavarian election. Even 20,000 former Green and SPD voters each took this route. Plus 40,000 from the FDP and other parties – and 90,000 from the CSU. There were also 70,000 non-voters.

CSU, Free Voters and AfD close together – purely spatially, in the BR election talk. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

According to data from infratest dimap, among all those who did not cast a vote in the 2018 state election, only the CSU (60,000 non-voters won) and the Free Voters (40,000 non-voters won) were able to score points. And Aiwanger’s party won everywhere except in the AfD camp: the pollsters saw 100,000 former CSU voters, 30,000 former voters of the failed FDP, 20,000 from the SPD and 10,000 from the Greens move into the arms of the Free Voters.

AfD scores particularly well with boys in Bavaria – Söder now wants a “turnaround” in migration policy

One can only speculate about the reasons for this development – and the hypothetical election outcome without the polarizing figure Aiwanger. The BR provided a possible theory on the background to the election result: 83 percent of Bavarians wanted “a fundamentally different asylum and refugee policy so that fewer people come to us,” the broadcaster quoted from a pre-election survey by infratest dimap. For 20 percent of those surveyed, the issue of immigration was also the most important one of the election.

Also the elections research group saw a change in sentiment on the subject of asylum: only 37 percent of those surveyed in Bavaria thought that their state could cope with the number of refugees, writes the partner institute ZDF on his website. A special feature of the age structure of the voters is also noteworthy: According to the institute, the AfD achieved 18 percent of those under 30 – and thus more than the overall cross-section.

The old and probably new Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) tried to reach clear conclusions on the evening of the election. “For me, the consequences – and this is the most important thing from this election result – are the national task of turning migration policy around, of creating a pact against uncontrolled immigration,” he said ZDF. That is “the real order” from Sunday’s two state elections. Whether Söder can strive for a nationwide profile in this way remains to be seen for the time being.

Aiwanger wants a “wave” beyond Bavaria’s borders – experts have doubts

After their success in the Bavarian state elections, Aiwanger already sees his Free Voters as a “people’s party” and is striving for higher things. “Of course, this wave must not stop at the Bavarian borders,” he said on Sunday evening at his party’s election party in Munich. “We will also rock the country in the European elections next year.” And if the Free Voters continue to work “diligently” – “then entering the German Bundestag in 2025 is also possible.”

What is clear is that the leaflet affair did little harm to Lower Bavaria – as did false claims during election campaign appearances on TV, especially on the subject of migration. The elections research group only measured “slight losses in image”. Political scientist Jürgen Falter confirmed this in a conversation with Ippen.Media There is actually room for “another conservative party” at the federal level – but Aiwanger also saw him as a decidedly “Bavarian” politician who was therefore “difficult to market” nationwide.

Void between AfD and Union? Aiwanger between original and AfD proximity

Falter’s justification for the empty space in the party spectrum is also quite interesting: the AfD does not want to “separate itself from its extremist wing”. With another party, “people could then vent their frustration with the established parties in another, more moderate place.”

Whether Aiwanger this Role fulfilled in Bavaria? The question would provide material for further debate. Most recently, during an election debate on Bavarian television, he had AfD top candidate Martin Böhm tell him to his face that they weren’t that far apart. “There is a relevantly large group of people who appreciate Hubert Aiwanger for being exactly who he is,” said political scientist Jasmin Riedl, professor at the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich, on the same channel. (fn)

Note: We have adjusted the article entry early Monday morning to reflect the latest projections. At the time of initial publication, the AfD was still ahead of the Free Voters in the projections.