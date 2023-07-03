Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

07/02/2023 – 17:44

Share



A candidate from the far-right party won the election to govern the small town of Raguhn-Jeßnitz, in eastern Germany. This is the second time in a week that the party founded in 2013 has won a local election. The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) won its first mayoralty in the European country this Sunday (7/2). State deputy Hannes Loth will be the new mayor of the small town of Raguhn-Jeßnitz, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, in the east of the country, a region that is the main electoral stronghold of the acronym.

Loth, 42 years old, received 51.13% of the votes in the second round of elections in the city, which has just under 9,000 inhabitants. His rival, the independent Nils Naumann, 31, won 48.87%, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout in the city was 61.51%, according to official data.

An AfD member since 2013 – the year the party was founded -, agronomist Loth has been a state deputy in Saxony-Anhalt since 2016. AfD members have held positions as volunteer or part-time mayors in smaller cities, but this is the first time one member is elected to assume a full-time post.

In 2019, the AfD seemed to be on the way to winning the mayoralty of Görlitz, in Saxony, but a “broad front” that united conservatives and leftist parties ended up stopping the candidate of the acronym in the second round, in an episode that gained wide coverage in the press.

On Sunday, Loth thanked his supporters for the “wonderful result”. “I will be mayor of everyone in Raguhn-Jeßnitz,” he wrote on his social media.

This is the AfD’s second election victory in a week. Last Sunday, Robert Sesselmann, became the first member of the party to win a district administrator post, in Sonneberg, in the state of Thuringia, also in eastern Germany, defeating a conservative candidate from the traditional Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

AfD advance in the east

Although the Sonneberg district has only 56,000 inhabitants, last Sunday’s victory was seen in Germany as a bellwether for the AfD’s advance among parts of the German electorate. A survey released on Friday, pointed out that the party has up to 19% of the national electorate’s preference, appearing ahead of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s acronym, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which appeared with 18%. In the survey, the AfD was only behind the CDU, which added 28%. Next year, Germany will host three state elections – all in the east of the country – and the AfD is already registering a breakthrough among the electorate in those places.

In Thuringia, the party appears to be displacing The Left – an acronym partly formed by remnants of the former communist party of East Germany – in the electorate’s preference. In a survey released in April, the AfD registered 28% of the local preference, against 22% of The Left, which had won the last election, in 2019.

In Saxony, a poll released at the end of May also showed the AfD at the top with 32%, ahead of the conservative CDU who registered 31%. In Brandenburg, the party was technically tied with the CDU in an April survey, with 23%, and ahead of the SPD, which registered 22%. In the 2019 election, the SPD had been in first place, with 26.2%.

Any electoral triumphs of the AfD in these three eastern states could lead to difficulties in governance, with other traditional parties being forced to sew complex coalitions to try to stop the influence of the ultra-right in state parliaments.

This Sunday, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an interview with the ARD network, commented on the electoral gains of the AfD. He defended that the recipe for countering the advance of the ultra-right is to offer “a perspective of the future” and asked that the traditional parties maintain a sanitary cordon and avoid cooperating with the AfD acronym in the legislature.

Founded in 2013, initially as a liberal-minded Eurosceptic acronym, the AfD quickly shifted to the far-right, especially after the 2015-2016 refugee crisis. With radically anti-immigration positions, members who stand out in the press for incendiary or racist speeches, the party is routinely accused of harboring neo-Nazis and has already had one of its wings placed under police surveillance on suspicion of extremism.

The AfD is especially strong in the eastern states, which made up the former communist East Germany. In the last year, party politicians who have strongholds in this area have adopted pro-Russian, anti-sanctions and anti-Western military aid positions to Ukraine. The party also has connections with the world’s extreme right. In 2021, one of its deputies, Beatrix von Storch, was received by the then Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

jps (dpa, ots, dw)























