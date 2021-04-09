F.Five months before the federal elections, the AfD wants to adopt its election program on the weekend in Dresden. On 73 pages of the federal program commission’s lead motion, she expands her ideas beyond the fundamental opposition that she has been putting forward against the federal government’s corona policy for months.

The AfD takes the European Union to court, after all, the vehement criticism of the EU bailout policy during the financial crisis more than seven years ago was the guiding principle behind the founding of the party. There is hardly anyone left of the original founding members, but the AfD is still driven by the desire for a strong nation-state with the least possible connection to the other EU member states. In pithy words, she announces that she wants to grab “the ever faster turning wheel of de-democratization and centralization” before today’s EU perishes by “perverting its founding idea”.

Failed single currency

The “unusual idea of ​​a single currency” has failed in economies with very different levels of performance, she believes, and the euro is being saved with billions every day. The AfD therefore wants a return to the D-Mark. Logically, it also opposes plans to give the EU more room for maneuver through its own taxes. Germany’s tax system wants to purify it, so energy, sparkling wine and coffee taxes are to be completely eliminated, as are property and land transfer taxes, wealth tax and inheritance and gift tax, instead the income tax is to be expanded.

The party sees cash in danger and is preparing to abolish it, it claims, without being specific. In the event of a crisis, this will make the expropriation of account holders possible, according to the program. In addition, electronic payment transactions opened up “total control over all money flows and economic activities, possibly even over the whereabouts of all citizens”. In order to prevent “full surveillance into private, even intimate areas of life”, the use of cash must be anchored in the Basic Law as a civil liberty.

Blue instead of green deal

In order to strengthen small and medium-sized businesses, the AfD is proposing a “Blue Deal” that matches its party color, probably in contrast to the “Green Deal” with which EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would like to make Europe more climate-friendly in the future. Rescuing the climate is less important to the party; it relies quite generally on modern infrastructure, quantum computing and the use of space, as well as making labor law more flexible and reducing bureaucracy.