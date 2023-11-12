DThe AfD will not appoint another district administrator in Brandenburg. The independent candidate Sven Herzberger won the runoff election for district administrator in the Dahme-Spreewald district on Sunday according to the preliminary results with 64.8 percent of the vote, as the returning officer announced. The AfD candidate Steffen Kotré lost with 35.2 percent. In the first round of voting, AfD member of the Bundestag Kotré was just ahead of Zeuthen Mayor Herzberger. The district is considered a boom region and BER Airport is also located there.

In the runoff election, Herzberger was supported by all parties except the AfD. Voter turnout was 47.9 percent, slightly lower than in the first round. The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the AfD state association as a suspected right-wing extremist case since 2020. In the Thuringian district of Sonneberg, the AfD has appointed its first district administrator in Germany this year.