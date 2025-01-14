The Karlsruhe Police, in western Germany, are investigating the spread by the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) of electoral propaganda in the form of “expulsion tickets” for illegal immigrants, an initiative that could be considered “incitement to hatred.”

“Since the banknotes began to circulate, investigations have been underway,” the city police confirmed this Tuesday. The leaflets distributed seek to resemble a plane ticket that has as a passenger an “illegal immigrant” leaving Germany and heading to “a safe country of origin.”

Marc BernhardAfD MP for Karlsruhe, confirmed to the German media that they have been printed between 20,000 and 30,000 of these flyers within the framework of the electoral campaign that will culminate with the vote on February 23.

The national president of the AfD, Alice Weidel with Tino Chrupalla, national president of the AfD and leader of the AfD parliamentary group in a file image AP

The german media They recall that the propaganda in the form of AfD expulsion tickets is similar to that launched in 2013 by the National Democratic Party – considered the neo-Nazi party of German politics – whose slogan for that year’s elections was: From: Germany – Target: Country of Origin”.

Immigration, key in the 23-F elections

AfD’s electoral propaganda in the form of plane tickets was released last weekend, during the last party Congress held in the city of Riesa. Right there, an electoral program was approved that promises, in terms of immigrationhe border closure and “an offensive of deportations”, among other measures.

The polls Voting intentions give the AfD second place in the German elections – between 19% and 22% -, only behind the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – between 29% and 31%.

Behind is the formation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party of Germanyto which they attribute between 14% and 17% of the voting percentage and The Greenswith an estimate between 12 and 15 percent.

Likewise the Liberal Partyuntil last November part of the government coalition that has led the country since 2021, could end up outside the Bundestag next February 23, since the polls give this formation less than 5 percent of voting percentage.