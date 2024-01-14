Home page politics

From: Steffen Maas

Press Split

In response to the Halemba case, AfD Vice President Martin Böhm specifically wanted to discredit State Parliament President Aigner. His statements shocked the political ranks.

Munich – New episode in the sensational case involving AfD state parliament member Daniel Halemba. However, the 22-year-old right-winger, who resigned from the Bavarian AfD in December, is not the focus of attention. Although the party voted on Saturday (January 12th) for Halemba to resign his mandate in the state parliament, AfD vice-president Martin Böhm once again took a clear stand – against the Bavarian state parliament president Ilse Aigner (CSU).

AfD Vice President Böhm advised Halemba to get himself arrested in the state parliament – ​​in order to harm the state parliament president

Because the deputy parliamentary group leader Böhm confirmed statements that apparently made the rounds in an internal party letter in October 2023. There he emphasized with regard to Ilse Aigner: “To damage this person (who expresses her abysmal hatred towards us in every speech) is a legitimate political goal and, even in a case like this, is a necessary part of the weighing up.”

If Böhm had his way, Halemba's arrest in parliament, which received media attention, would have been the foundation of this strategy. “Then she would have been the president during whose time opposition members in the Bavarian state parliament were arrested,” it said in the letter the Bavarian Radio (BR) first reported. Böhm now confirmed the authenticity of the document to the German Press Agency.

CSU, Free Voters, Greens shocked by Böhm’s statements: “Face of ugly right-wing extremism”

The leading members of the other factions, on the other hand, do not consider “damaging” the President of the State Parliament as a response to the misconduct of a party friend to be legitimate at all. The CSU parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, Klaus Holetschek, and the Free Voters leaders Hubert Aiwanger and Florian Streibl immediately criticized the statements.

The deputy AfD parliamentary group leader Martin Böhm specifically wanted to “damage” the Bavarian state parliament president Ilse Aigner (CSU). © Daniel Löb/Uwe Lein/dpa(2)/Montage

“The AfD has set itself the goal of delegitimizing our constitutional bodies. They are enemies of parliament, enemies of the constitution, enemies of democracy,” emphasized Holetschek. “To want to harm our state parliament president Ilse Aigner in such a malicious way is shabby and unworthy.” Aiwanger and FW parliamentary group leader Streibl explained: “The AfD is dropping its mask and once again the face of ugly right-wing extremism is clearly visible to all of us. “

The Green Party leader Katharina Schulze also positioned herself clearly on “I stand by our state parliament president Ilse Aigner and condemn this in the strongest terms,” she made clear.

Halemba case: 22-year-old in the focus of the public prosecutor's office for incitement to hatred

Internally, the Bavarian AfD dealt with Halemba's personality at the party conference in Greding on Saturday (January 12th). 57 percent of party members voted for a motion calling on the 22-year-old to return his mandate. For the applicants, it is not about Halemba's proximity to right-wing extremist elements, devotional items and anti-Semitic writings.

The 22-year-old is accused of cheating in his favor when drawing up the list for the state elections last October. The applicants also accuse him of fraud, among other things, because party members are said to have acted with fictitious residences. However, the state board said that the internal audits did not fully confirm the original allegations. This is another reason why no party expulsion proceedings were sought.

The Würzburg public prosecutor's office is also investigating Halemba for, among other things, incitement to hatred. (With material from dpa)