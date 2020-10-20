The AfD wants to defend the Christian West against an Islamic invasion in Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict has nothing to do with religion.

It couldn’t be more cynical. There are daily casualties in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nobody knows how many more lives this madness will cost and how many people it will turn into refugees. And the AfD? It has nothing better to do than send a delegation to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – ostensibly to defend the Christian West against Islamic invaders.

Such a positioning is sub-complex, but that has always been part of the AfD’s brand essence. Because the decades-old conflict that broke out again at the end of September is not a fight between Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis. A look at the history books would be enough to get clarity on this point: Basically, it is about borders and territories; the conflict is a legacy of the Soviet era. But when it comes to knowledge of historical facts, there are known to be some blind spots at the AfD.

It is not surprising that right-wing extremists such as Andreas Kalbitz are now paying their respects to Nagorno Karabakh. After all, this is not the first such trip to the region. In addition, the AfD maintains fruitful relations with the Armenian group Adekvad. Anyone who has ever had the opportunity to visit the premises of this ultra-nationalist troop and have their boss, Artur Daniljan, explain his inhuman worldview, can only turn away with a shudder.

The Armenian government would do well not to succumb to the temptation to exploit the visit of these German parliamentarians for their own propaganda purposes. Because the company is ready to stir up even more hatred – in a region that has to find a way to continue living together.

The AfD must not be left the (battle) field there. But that’s exactly what happens. The federal government is waving around, Europe no less.