From: Felix Durach

In Nordhausen in Thuringia, the AfD could appoint a mayor for the first time. Jörg Prophet is the favorite in the runoff election on Sunday.

Decision in the runoff election: AfDCandidate Jörg Prophet received 42.1 percent of the vote in the first round

Next AfD success? Right-wing populists could nominate a mayor for the first time in their history

Nordhausen – The right-wing populist AfD is still on the rise in Germany. In the most recent surveys, the party repeatedly achieved values ​​above 20 percent at the federal level. The Alternative for Germany has many sympathizers, especially in East Germany. In the The Sonneberg district in Thuringia has had a district administrator for the first time since July of this year. Shortly afterwards, the AfD also won a mayoral election in Raghun-Jeßnitz (Saxony-Anhalt) – also a first. The next election victory could follow on Sunday (September 24th).

An election poster by Jörg Prophet, AfD candidate for the mayoral election in Nordhausen, is in the city center. © Martin Schutt/dpa

Mayor election in Nordhausen – AfD facing next success in Thuringia

In Nordhausen, Thuringia, AfD candidate Jörg Prophet wants to become his party’s first mayor. The chances for that are not bad. In the first round of voting, the 61-year-old entrepreneur received 42.1 percent of the vote. In the runoff election he will face incumbent Kai Buchmann (independent), who only received 23.7 percent. Voter turnout in the city with almost 41,000 residents was 56.4 percent.

Prophet can count on prominent support from his own party for his project. The party co-chair Tino Chrupalla and the AfD leading candidate for the European elections, Maximilian Krah, traveled to Thuringia for election campaign appearances. Chrupallas co-chair Alice Weidel also called for the election of Prophet in a video on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “Next Sunday we can make history in Nordhausen – and appoint the first AfD mayor. Support us: Your vote for Jörg Prophet!” wrote Weidel about the clip.

The entire Thuringia regional association of the AfD around parliamentary group leader Björn Höcke is classified in the Constitutional Protection Report for 2021 as a “proven right-wing extremist effort against the free democratic basic order”.

AfD candidate Jörg Prophet – Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution saw a “historical revisionist agenda”

In addition to his party’s current poll high, Prophet could also benefit from the failures of his runoff opponent. Disciplinary proceedings are underway against the incumbent Buchmann due to allegations of bullying; the politician, who previously had a Green Party membership, was suspended for a few months. An administrative court reversed the suspension, Buchmann has been back in office since the beginning of August, but the relationship with the SPD district administrator is considered to be broken.

Prophet also came to the attention of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the past. Especially with an article from 2021 on the Nordhäuser AfD district association website. It’s about the bombing of Dresden and the memory of it. Prophet writes in it: “But it becomes schizophrenic when it is openly propagated today that terror against the civilian population is always permissible when it affects a perpetrator population.” The Office for the Protection of the Constitution later cites excerpts from the text as evidence that the “historical revisionist agenda The AfD has an impact “on the breadth of the regional association”. Prophet did not distance himself from his text.

Mayor election in Nordhausen – concentration camp memorial uninvites AfD candidates

The Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp memorial, which is located in the Nordhausen district, had already distanced itself from Prophet in the run-up to the election. Out of consideration for the survivors and their relatives, Jörg Prophet will not be invited to memorial events, said the acting head of the Mittelbau-Dora Concentration Camp Memorial, Anett Dremel. “We have been receiving letters from survivor associations expressing concern for weeks,” said Dremel.

Around 60,000 people were deported to the concentration camp between 1943 and 1945; the SS officially recorded 12,000 deaths. The memorial assumes that at least 20,000 prisoners did not survive the deportation to the concentration camp.(fd with dpa)