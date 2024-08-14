Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Björn Höcke (AfD) and Mario Voigt (CDU) in September 2023 in the Thuringian state parliament in Erfurt © Martin Schutt/dpa

Is the “firewall” against the AfD that the CDU is talking about standing? A survey among CDU members does not provide a clear answer.

Berlin – A few weeks before the State elections in Thuringia and Saxony, 45 percent of CDU members would support cooperation with the AfD According to a Forsa survey commissioned by the German Institute for Economic Research, they answered the statement: “The CDU should rule out any cooperation with the AfD at all political levels” with Editorial Network Germany (RND): “No, it should at least work with the AfD on a case-by-case basis in the eastern German states and municipalities.” More than half (55 percent) of the 1,002 party members surveyed categorically ruled this out.

Among the East German members, 68 percent of respondents consider cooperation on a case-by-case basis to be conceivable. On 1 September State elections in Saxony and in Thuringia, on 22 September the State elections in Brandenburg.

Survey in the CDU before state elections: Wagenknecht’s BSW also a topic

The CDU ruled out coalitions or similar forms of cooperation with the AfD and the Left Party years ago by a party conference resolution. However, the party, which is classified as definitely right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia and Saxony, is achieving good poll ratings in both states: in Thuringia, it was recently between 29 and 30 percent, clearly in the lead. In Saxony, the CDU leads in pollsbut recently the AfD was at 30 percent here too. Forming a coalition could be difficult in both countries.

The demarcation from the newly founded alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) is discussed again and again. When asked whether the CDU should rule out any cooperation with it, as it did with the Left Party, 43 percent of members answered in the affirmative. However, 52 percent said it should form a coalition with the BSW in some eastern German states. The rest of the respondents answered “don’t know.”

For what it claims to be a representative survey of CDU members, Forsa interviewed 1,002 party members by telephone between July 29 and August 2. (frs/dpa)