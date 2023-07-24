FromJens Kiffmeier close

Percentages gained again: The AfD is increasing in the polls and is breathing down the neck of the Union as the strongest force. CDU leader Merz does not want to know anything about a ban.

Berlin – One record follows the next: the AfD continues to soar. According to a new survey, the right-wing populists are only four percentage points behind the Union. This puts the CDU and CSU under even more pressure. Will there perhaps be cooperation between the conservatives and the Alternative for Germany? Most recently, CDU party leader Friedrich Merz had always pulled a firewall to the right. But on Sunday, some statements made people sit up and take notice.

Current survey: AfD is 22 percent in the survey

Irrespective of this, according to the latest Insa survey, the AfD is 22 percent nationwide and thus only four percentage points behind the Union. Insa boss Hermann Binkert said that picture on sunday: “This is the highest value that we have ever measured for this party.” The AfD thus gained two points in the weekly poll commissioned by the newspaper. The CDU/CSU come to 26 percent (minus 1 point) at Insa and are therefore still in first place in the favor of those surveyed. There were no changes in the other major parties: the SPD has 18 percent, the Greens are 14 percent, the FDP 7 percent and the left 5 percent.

This confirmed the survey trend from the past few weeks. In the Germany trend, too, the AfD is listed as the second strongest force behind the Union, but with two percentage points less. Election polls are generally always subject to uncertainties. Declining party affiliations and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. Insa gives a statistical margin of error of 2.9 percentage points for its latest survey. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a forecast for the outcome of the election.

Is under pressure in the polls because of the AfD high: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz. © Kay Nietfeld/Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Nevertheless, the poll high of the AfD recently triggered a small tremor in politics. In the Union in particular, there is a small conflict of direction. While prime ministers like Daniel Günther or Hendrik Wüst are promoting a moderate center course, Bavaria’s head of government Markus Söder (CSU) and CDU party leader Friedrich Merz are opting for a more conservative profile. They try to sharpen this in part through targeted attacks on the traffic lights, which in turn earns them the accusation that they would follow the AfD with their slogans.

High polls for AfD: CDU leader Merz does not rule out cooperation at municipal level

On Sunday, Merz commented on the demarcation of the Union from the AfD. In the ZDF summer interview, Merz was asked what the AfD could offer people in contrast to the CDU. Answer Merz: “We don’t measure ourselves against the AfD, but we are the largest opposition faction in the German Bundestag. This makes us the alternative to this federal government.” The Union must now provide concepts and regain trust. That is a difficult path. “We’ve been doing really well for a year and a half now. But we still have to improve.”

Merz once again took up a term that he had already used on Wednesday at the retreat of the CSU state group in Andechs Monastery in Upper Bavaria. At that time he called the Union the “alternative for Germany with substance” – a formulation that brought him a lot of criticism, including from FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki.

Merz no longer rules out cooperation at municipal level

However, Merz reiterated that the Union would not cooperate with the AfD. Since his election as CDU leader, he has regularly promised to erect a firewall to the right. Nevertheless, there are always doubts as to whether this wall will hold up. Merz himself now restricted the ban on cooperation to the right on ZDF. This refers to “legislatures” and “government formations,” he said. Local politics is different from state and federal politics. If the AfD has elected a district administrator in Thuringia and a mayor in Saxony-Anhalt, then these are democratic elections. “We have to accept that. And of course the local parliaments have to look for ways to shape the city, the state and the district together.”

AfD ban? Merz puts Wanderwitz in his place

Merz also rejected an AfD ban that was often brought into play. “Party bans have never led to solving a political problem,” said the CDU/CSU faction leader on Sunday in the ZDF summer interview. He called a corresponding proposal by the CDU member of the Bundestag Marko Wanderwitz “an individual opinion in the Bundestag faction that we do not share”. (jkf/with material of dpa)

