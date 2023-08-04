Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Robert Wagner

Split

According to experts, the AfD party conference in Magdeburg has so far revealed that the extreme right-wing camp around Björn Höcke is now in charge of the party. News ticker.

Update from August 4th, 10:50 am: Since the morning in Magdeburg, the AfD has continued to compile its list of candidates for the 2024 European elections. The three-day meeting is now about the second half of the planned 30 list places. Finally, the approximately 600 delegates will discuss and decide on the European election program. The party is striving for a radical transformation of European politics.

In the meantime, the party’s secret service for the protection of the constitution has given the party a kind of promise: the federal office will not comment on the nomination of candidates until the end of the meeting. In a judicial proceeding, the administrative court in Cologne told dpa that it had given a standstill promise to refrain from making statements during the European election meeting this weekend. “The BfV is bound by this promise,” said a spokesman. The promise was made without acknowledgment of a legal obligation. The Federal Office referred to “respect before the court”.

After the first part of the party congress, the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, had reprimanded a radicalization of the AfD and “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” from several list applicants. The AfD then submitted an urgent application to the Cologne Administrative Court. The party actually wanted to see statements blocked beyond the weekend. The court did not follow the request. A possible impairment of the party’s internal decision-making is no longer to be feared after the conclusion of the European election assembly. The AfD still saw Haldenwang as “missed the muzzle”.

AfD continues party conference: Course towards Höcke party

preliminary report: Magdeburg – The AfD is continuing its 14th federal party conference in Magdeburg, which started last Friday (July 28). To be more precise, since the following Saturday it has been the European Elections Assembly, where the party chooses its candidates for the 2024 European Elections. By last Sunday, the delegates had elected 15 candidates, including only three women, in what were sometimes extremely lengthy ballots. They had previously decided that the AfD would join the European ID party.

Before the start of the meeting on Friday (August 4th), party circles said they wanted to allocate at least 30 places on the list, because given the current high in the polls, a much higher number of mandates is expected than in the last European elections in 2019. At that time, the AfD send eleven MEPs to the European Parliament, nine of whom are left today. Here is an overview of the AfD candidates nominated for the 2024 European elections:

See also National defense The Defense Forces are contacting thousands of reserve officers in the Helsinki metropolitan area list place given to 1 Maximilian Krah 2 Peter Bystron 3 Rene Aus 4 Christina Anderson 5 Alexander Jungbluth 6 Marc Jongen 7 Markus Buchheit 8th Hans Neuhoff 9 Irmhild Bossdorf 10 Arno Bausemer 11 Siegbert Drese 12 Tomasz Froelich 13 Anya Arndt 14 Mary Khan hollow hole 15 dr Alexander Sell

Observer: Course of the AfD to the Höcke party well advanced

The candidate selection caused sharp criticism of the party. In the meantime, the complete takeover of the AfD by the openly right-wing extremist camp is well advanced, and according to observers no moderate votes have been sought among the candidates. The election of the party hardliner, supported by Björn Höcke and controversial within the party Maximilian Krah praising the Talibanon the first place on the list for the upcoming European elections could be an indication of Höcke’s growing influence.

Not only was an end to the European Union in its current form or at least Germany’s exit from the EU (“Dexit”) largely unanimously demanded. Many of the candidates spread far-right conspiracy stories in their application speeches and dropped relevant terms such as “globalists” or “Great Reset”. These anti-Semitic code words point to dark forces behind the “green left” politics that wanted to “transform” society to their advantage.

Protection of the Constitution: Party congress confirms uninhibited radicalization of the AfD

The member of parliament Petr Bystron spoke of the “poison” of the “globalists” coming from Brussels. He was voted second on the list with a clear majority of over 80 percent. Irmhild Boßdorf, employee of the AfD member of the Bundestag Rüdiger Lucassen, called for “millions of” deportations and spoke of “man-made population change”. She was elected ninth on the list with 76 percent of the votes.

The AfD personnel presented also called the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution onto the scene. Its President Thomas Haldenwang spoke to the dpa of “people who have attracted attention in the past with positions that are not compatible with our free democratic basic order”. The European election assembly in Magdeburg confirmed the assessment of his authority that the AfD, classified as a suspected right-wing extremist, is on a course of radicalization. There are still “strong anti-constitutional currents” within the party whose influence “continues to increase”, according to Haldenwang. (rowa/dpa/AFP)