AfD co-chair Weidel calls election results in Saxony and Thuringia a success

Co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel commented on the results of the regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia, calling them a “tremendous success.” She stated this on her social media page X.

“According to the first forecasts, a huge success for our AfD! Many thanks to all voters and campaign participants!” she said.

According to the poll, the AfD took first place in Thuringia with 30.5 percent of the vote. In Saxony, the party is in second place with 30 percent, trailing the leading Christian Democratic Union (CDU) by just 1.5 percent.

Earlier it became known that AfD won the elections to the Thuringian state parliament for the first time in history. An exit poll conducted by the ZDF television channel showed a preliminary victory for AfD in the state elections.