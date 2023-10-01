Home page politics

Tino Chrupalla, federal chairman of the AfD, visited the Serbian capital Belgrade. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Because of tensions in the Kosovo conflict, AfD leader Tino Chrupalla visited Serbian politicians – Federal Minister Baerbock wants “security and freedom”.

Berlin/Belgrade – Against the background of growing tensions between Serbia and the Kosovo AfD leader Tino Chrupalla said he visited the Serbian capital Belgrade. He has attended numerous appointments there in the past three days. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned of further escalation in the Kosovo conflict.

Chrupalla: AfD leader’s visit to Belgrade causes a stir

AfD-Chairman Chrupalla met with business representatives, Serbian parliamentarians, the country’s Kosovo representative and the Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in Belgrade. Chrupalla wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday. “The aim of the discussions was to provide me with in-depth information about opinions and possibilities for an early conflict resolution.”

Chrupalla added: “During the discussions, a solution was considered viable that would include a Kosovo region within the Republic of Serbia. Citizens of all ethnic groups must be guaranteed support and security.” When dpa asked whether this was also his assessment, he explained that this was the Serbs’ view. You take them with you, but don’t make any suggestions.

Kosovo conflict: Tensions are increasing

Kosovo, which is now almost exclusively inhabited by Albanians, seceded from Serbia in 1999 with NATO help and declared independence in 2008. More than 100 countries, including Germany, recognize independence. Serbia, on the other hand, is demanding the return of its former province.

Tensions had recently increased and reached their climax last Sunday when a 30-strong, heavily armed Serbian commando group fought with the Kosovo police in the town of Banjska near Mitrovica in northern Kosovo. Three Serbian attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed. After the events, NATO wants to strengthen the Kfor protection force it leads in Kosovo.

Baerbock: Federal Minister warns of further escalation

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned of a further escalation in the Kosovo conflict. “There must be no further escalation between Serbia and Kosovo. The political process must continue. And at this point I also appeal to Serbia to reduce its troops at the border,” said the Green politician on Sunday at the small Green party conference in Munich. The security of Kosovo is of central importance for Germany. There is a need for peace, “security and freedom for all people”.

On Friday, Serbia sent military and police to 48 forward operating bases along the border with Kosovo, in Serbian territory, a few kilometers from the Kosovo border. Serbia deployed anti-aircraft systems and heavy artillery. Kosovo, in coordination with international partners, is “more determined than ever to protect territorial integrity,” the government statement said.